The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Israel updates 'red, orange, yellow' countries ahead of Rosh Hashanah

There were 5,810 new cases diagnosed on Sunday out of 110,000 screened.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 16:36
Travellers wear protective face masks at Terminal 3, Ben Gurion International Airport, as Israel restricts air travel more, on August 05, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Travellers wear protective face masks at Terminal 3, Ben Gurion International Airport, as Israel restricts air travel more, on August 05, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Two new countries have been added to Israel’s “orange list,” requiring travelers to enter isolation for a week to 14 days unless they are fully vaccinated as per the Health Ministry’s new standards.
Hungary and Singapore moved from the “yellow” list that does not require quarantine to the orange list, the Health Ministry said shortly before Rosh Hashanah on Monday.
The list of “red” or banned countries - countries that Israelis are asked not to travel to or from without special permission - stayed the same and includes Bulgaria, Brazil, Mexico, and Turkey.
There remains a shortlist of yellow countries from which anyone who has been vaccinated or recovered from the virus does not need to enter isolation but only wait alone until they receive a negative coronavirus test or 24 hours, whichever comes first. These countries are Austria, Uruguay, Bahrain, Gabon, Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand, China, Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Cyprus.
Last week, the Health Ministry made a decision to exempt vaccinated and recovered Israelis from isolation after returning from “orange” countries, based on a new definition of “fully vaccinated” and recovered: individuals who have received a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine in Israel, have received two doses within the last six months, have recovered and received one dose of the vaccine; or have recovered within the last six months and/or been shown to have antibodies via a serological test.
A WOMAN RECEIVES her third anti-COVID vaccination at a Clalit Health Fund center in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) A WOMAN RECEIVES her third anti-COVID vaccination at a Clalit Health Fund center in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
People who qualify must be screened for the virus on landing and isolated until they receive a negative result or for 24 hours, whichever comes first.
The exemption for those vaccinated only applies to whoever was inoculated in Israel with the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone unvaccinated is required to isolate for up to 14 days regardless of where they are traveling from.
However, the Tourism Ministry said Sunday that it will restart its tourist pilot program beginning September 19, allowing organized tourist groups of five to 30 tourists from into the country. Visitors must have proof of minimally a second vaccine shot from a vaccine approved by the Health Ministry within the last six months or receipt of a qualified third vaccination. 
The tourists will also have to present a negative PCR test, taken up to 72 hours before arrival, and will undergo a serological test on arrival at the airport.
Just before the holiday, the Health Ministry also released updated data on infection and vaccination in the country: Some 6 million Israelis have received a first dose, 5.5 million a second dose, and nearly 2.7 million a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
There were 5,810 new cases diagnosed on Sunday out of 110,000 screened - 5.31% of people tested. 
“Just in time for the Jewish New Year, Israel presents: bending the curve,” tweeted Prof. Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute of Science. “Hope it continues. Happy Jewish New Year.”


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

We're only halfway through Economic Arrangements, Budget laws - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by