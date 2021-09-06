Israel updates 'red, orange, yellow' countries ahead of Rosh Hashanah

Two new countries have been added to Israel’s “orange list,” requiring travelers to enter isolation for a week to 14 days unless they are fully vaccinated as per the Health Ministry ’s new standards.

Hungary and Singapore moved from the “yellow” list that does not require quarantine to the orange list, the Health Ministry said shortly before Rosh Hashanah on Monday.

The list of “red” or banned countries - countries that Israelis are asked not to travel to or from without special permission - stayed the same and includes Bulgaria, Brazil, Mexico, and Turkey.

There remains a shortlist of yellow countries from which anyone who has been vaccinated or recovered from the virus does not need to enter isolation but only wait alone until they receive a negative coronavirus test or 24 hours, whichever comes first. These countries are Austria, Uruguay, Bahrain, Gabon, Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand, China, Slovakia, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Cyprus.

Last week, the Health Ministry made a decision to exempt vaccinated and recovered Israelis from isolation after returning from “orange” countries, based on a new definition of “fully vaccinated” and recovered: individuals who have received a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine in Israel, have received two doses within the last six months, have recovered and received one dose of the vaccine; or have recovered within the last six months and/or been shown to have antibodies via a serological test.

A WOMAN RECEIVES her third anti-COVID vaccination at a Clalit Health Fund center in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

People who qualify must be screened for the virus on landing and isolated until they receive a negative result or for 24 hours, whichever comes first.

The exemption for those vaccinated only applies to whoever was inoculated in Israel with the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone unvaccinated is required to isolate for up to 14 days regardless of where they are traveling from.

However, the Tourism Ministry said Sunday that it will restart its tourist pilot program beginning September 19, allowing organized tourist groups of five to 30 tourists from into the country. Visitors must have proof of minimally a second vaccine shot from a vaccine approved by the Health Ministry within the last six months or receipt of a qualified third vaccination.

The tourists will also have to present a negative PCR test, taken up to 72 hours before arrival, and will undergo a serological test on arrival at the airport.

Just before the holiday, the Health Ministry also released updated data on infection and vaccination in the country: Some 6 million Israelis have received a first dose, 5.5 million a second dose, and nearly 2.7 million a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

There were 5,810 new cases diagnosed on Sunday out of 110,000 screened - 5.31% of people tested.

“Just in time for the Jewish New Year, Israel presents: bending the curve,” tweeted Prof. Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute of Science. “Hope it continues. Happy Jewish New Year.”