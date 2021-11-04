The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Israel’s MigVax oral vaccine scores $3.4m. to fast-track development

The award is part of a $200 million program to advance the development of vaccines that provide broad protection against COVID-19 variants or future coronaviruses.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 18:01
The MigVax lab. (photo credit: MIGAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE)
The MigVax lab.
(photo credit: MIGAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE)
Israel’s MigVax has received a grant of $3.4 million to help develop its COVID-19 oral subunit vaccine tablet from the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), based in Norway.
The award is part of a $200 million program to advance the development of vaccines that provide broad protection against COVID-19 variants or future coronaviruses.
Canada’s University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization also received a grant from CEPI.
“We are gratified that CEPI shares our conviction that a subunit oral vaccine tablet could help the world return to a ‘new normal’ in the ‘day-after-the-pandemic’ reality,” said MigVax CEO David Zigdon. “In fact, 20 months into the COVID crisis, it is clearer than ever that the struggle to keep the disease under control will be nearly as challenging as getting it under control to begin with. 
“Oral boosters such as our MigVax-101 which could protect against emerging COVID-19 variants will help health organizations transition from panic mode to routine, reducing the cost and expanding the reach of their vaccination programs,” he continued. “We will take full advantage of this grant to bring it to market faster and explore the potential use of our vaccine platform against other coronaviruses.”
David Zigdon, CEO of MigVax. (credit: MIGAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE)David Zigdon, CEO of MigVax. (credit: MIGAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE)
MigVax is an affiliate of Migal Galilee Research Institute. The vaccine is called MigVax-101. 
Unlike the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines that use messenger RNA, this is an oral subunit vaccine, meaning the vaccine presents the coronavirus antigen to the immune system without introducing pathogen particles, whole or otherwise.
Migal was the first company worldwide to announce that it would put a vaccine on the market.
In February 2020, an announcement by Migal with a quote by then science, technology and space minister Ofir Akunis promised that “the vaccine could be ready within a few weeks and available in 90 days.” However, shortly thereafter the company went silent. 
In June, the company said that it was en route to clinical trials and hoped to have the vaccine ready as a booster dose for people within the next year.
A release explained that both the Israeli and the Canadian projects aim to establish preclinical proof of concept for “variant-proof” vaccines against COVID-19 and that the vaccine platforms could also be used in the future to protect against yet unknown pathogens that could emerge. 
The organization's investment will go toward antigen and candidate selection, vaccine formulation, manufacturing process development and preclinical testing.
In exchange for the grant, the organizations had to commit to “achieving equitable access to the outputs of these projects” in line with CEPI’s Equitable Access Policy, which would allow vaccines it helps develop to be used free of charge if and when an outbreak occurs. 
The awards were granted following a call for proposals by CEPI that was issued in March 2021. Additional awards are expected to be announced soon. 
CEPI, which was launched at Davos in 2017, is a partnership of public, private, philanthropic and civil organizations. It aims to develop vaccines against future pandemics. Before COVID, it worked on vaccines against Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and others. 
“In countries with sufficient access to them, vaccines are now breaking the link between COVID-19 infection and severe illness or death, and enabling life to return to something approaching normality,” said CEPI CEO Dr. Richard Hatchett. “But the threat of new variants emerging which can evade the protection of our current vaccines and set the global response back to square one continues to hang over us all. That’s why developing globally accessible vaccines which are broadly protective against COVID-19 variants is imperative for global health security. Through these new partnerships we are taking the first steps towards achieving that goal.”


Tags Money Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Mutation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas: Israel's most unpredictable politician - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport

The Western Wall agreement must be implemented - opinion

 By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Raymond Apple

Am I a Jew? Australian? Both? - opinion

 By RAYMOND APPLE
Gershon Baskin

Helping Palestinians get renewable energy - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by