Rescue effort from overseas brings stem cells to COVID patient in Israel.

Dr. Moshe Schwartz, an American-born doctor living in Israel, was in need of assistance after dealing with post-COVID medical issues such as diabetes and asthma. This was Schwartz's second time contracting the virus after testing positive in September. He received stem cells from his friend in order for his life to be saved.

Before Schwartz had received the stem cells from his friend, Dov Landa, the director of Tov Medical Center in Pomona, had been helping those with COVID receive the best care possible and arranged for monoclonal antibody treatments, only to discover two months later that his friend had been on an ECMO machine and ventilator.

The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Schwartz, 46, received from Landa advice to undergo mesenchymal stem cell treatments, which had healed hundreds of patients before.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Landa initiated a plan to donate the stem cell to Schwartz through Israel’s Pluristem Therapeutics and Miami’s Longeveron. Landa received help from United Hatzalah. Eli Beer, the founder of United Hatzalah , also received the mesenchymal stem cell during the early days of the pandemic and also persuaded Longeveron to provide free treatment for Schwartz, to which the Miami company agreed to up from approval from the FDA and Israel's Health Ministry. Both gave their approval after many Zoom calls and sleepless nights.

The stem cells had to be delivered to Israel as fast as possible, according to Longeveron. With no planes to Israel leaving from Miami until Sunday, the stem cells were instead flown to New York to be placed on a Saturday night flight from JFK airport. Hatzalah of South Florida’s Baruch Sandhaus retrieved the stem cells from Longeveron that morning to deliver them to Paraflight’s Simcha Shain, who took them to an airport in Farmingdale.

Rescue efforts from overseas brings stem cells to COVID patient in Israel. (credit: AMUDIM)

More problems eventually arose. El Al’s JFK manager had to wake up the airline's Engineering Head in the middle of the night for a permit to have the stem cells packed into dry ice. This delayed the entire flight by 30 minutes.

After the cells finally arrived in Israel, officials required documents for them to be let off the plane. United Hatzalah came to help and arranged an ambulance to take the stem cells for processing. Schwartz received his first dose of the stem cells on Monday.

Landa had said doctors expect Schwartz to undergo more treatments until he improves, and said that the entire journey of delivering the cells to his friend could not have been possible without the help of many Jewish community members who banded together to help an individual whom they had never met.

“Stem cells can potentially patients get over the hump enough to the point where they can start getting on the mend and we do try to do whatever we can when we get a compassionate request,” said Longeveron’s vice president of manufacturing Lisa McClain-Moss.