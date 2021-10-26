The United States announced that it will be updating its international travel policy requiring the majority of foreign nationals who want to enter the country to be vaccinated, the State Department said.

The new policy will go into effect on November 8 and apply to any foreign national travelers who want to enter the country for non-essential reasons, such as tourism.

According to the system, foreign travelers wishing to enter the country will be required to show proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the US.

The airlines will be required to verify vaccination status. Digital and paper vaccination cards, such as those provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, should be acceptable.

The only vaccines that will be accepted are those approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization, according to a senior administration official.

“This policy prioritizes public health, protecting US citizens and residents, as well as those who come to visit,” the State Department said in a statement.

In addition, all travelers will be required to present a negative test before boarding their aircraft. Vaccinated individuals can test up to 72 hours before their flight. Unvaccinated individuals — US citizens or foreigners who receive special permission to enter America despite being unvaccinated — Will be asked to test within 24 hours of their flight.

Children under two will not need to test. There will also be accommodations made for anyone who tested positive for coronavirus within three months of their flight and can show documentation to that effect.

Finally, those traveling into the United States will be required to provide basic and valid contact information to airlines that can be used as needed by public health agencies in the event of an outbreak.

A series of documents that will help airlines get ready for November 8 and ensure a smooth transition to the new system will be released, a senior administration official said.

“These are strict safety protocols that follow the science and public health to enhance the safety of Americans here at home and the safety of international air travel,” the official said. “We’re talking about an important step forward in operationalizing this new system as it relates to international air travel.”

There will be limited exceptions to the vaccination requirement for non-citizens who are not immigrants, the official explained. These will include children under the age of 18 and people from countries that do not have vaccines accessible and therefore less than 10% of the population is inoculated as per WHO.

“Even in the low vaccine availability countries, people will also need to have a compelling reason to come here,” the official said. “So, it's just not that they're coming here for any reason; they need to have a specific, compelling reason. So, tourist visas will not qualify for that.”

The list of qualifying countries from which people can come without vaccination due to lack of availability should be updated roughly quarterly by WHO.

The official added that there will be exemptions also made for people who cannot get vaccinated due to medical reasons, but did not provide additional details.

The senior official added that a similar protocol will soon apply to land borders, as well.