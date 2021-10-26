The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

US updates international COVID travel policy, becoming similar to Israel's

The USA's new coronavirus policy will enter effect on November 8, and foreign travelers who want to enter the country for non-essential reasons

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 26, 2021 09:41
FILE PHOTO: International travelers arrive at John F. Kennedy international airport in New York City, U.S., February 4, 2017. The United States is screening visitors from Wuhan, China at JFK and at airports in Los Angeles and San Francisco for people who may have symptoms of a new virus (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID/FILE PHOTO)
FILE PHOTO: International travelers arrive at John F. Kennedy international airport in New York City, U.S., February 4, 2017. The United States is screening visitors from Wuhan, China at JFK and at airports in Los Angeles and San Francisco for people who may have symptoms of a new virus
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID/FILE PHOTO)
The United States announced that it will be updating its international travel policy requiring the majority of foreign nationals who want to enter the country to be vaccinated, the State Department said.
The new policy will go into effect on November 8 and apply to any foreign national travelers who want to enter the country for non-essential reasons, such as tourism. 
According to the system, foreign travelers wishing to enter the country will be required to show proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the US.
The airlines will be required to verify vaccination status. Digital and paper vaccination cards, such as those provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, should be acceptable.
The only vaccines that will be accepted are those approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization, according to a senior administration official.
Travelers at the Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, September 6, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Travelers at the Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, September 6, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
“This policy prioritizes public health, protecting US citizens and residents, as well as those who come to visit,” the State Department said in a statement.
In addition, all travelers will be required to present a negative test before boarding their aircraft. Vaccinated individuals can test up to 72 hours before their flight. Unvaccinated individuals — US citizens or foreigners who receive special permission to enter America despite being unvaccinated — Will be asked to test within 24 hours of their flight.
Children under two will not need to test. There will also be accommodations made for anyone who tested positive for coronavirus within three months of their flight and can show documentation to that effect. 
Finally, those traveling into the United States will be required to provide basic and valid contact information to airlines that can be used as needed by public health agencies in the event of an outbreak.
A series of documents that will help airlines get ready for November 8 and ensure a smooth transition to the new system will be released, a senior administration official said.
“These are strict safety protocols that follow the science and public health to enhance the safety of Americans here at home and the safety of international air travel,” the official said. “We’re talking about an important step forward in operationalizing this new system as it relates to international air travel.”
There will be limited exceptions to the vaccination requirement for non-citizens who are not immigrants, the official explained. These will include children under the age of 18 and people from countries that do not have vaccines accessible and therefore less than 10% of the population is inoculated as per WHO. 
“Even in the low vaccine availability countries, people will also need to have a compelling reason to come here,” the official said. “So, it's just not that they're coming here for any reason; they need to have a specific, compelling reason. So, tourist visas will not qualify for that.”
The list of qualifying countries from which people can come without vaccination due to lack of availability should be updated roughly quarterly by WHO.
The official added that there will be exemptions also made for people who cannot get vaccinated due to medical reasons, but did not provide additional details. 
The senior official added that a similar protocol will soon apply to land borders, as well.


Tags travel Coronavirus usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The amateur nature of the government is a problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
4

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s crisis is escalating

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018.
5

Israel approves plan to let in vaccinated tourists starting November 1

TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by