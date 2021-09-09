We need a better strategy for children during COVID-19 - analysis

It was the latest twist in what has become more than a year and a half of pandemic chaos and changing government policies that leave people guessing every week what new restrictions, travel guidelines or other policy may come next. Many people accepted these changing policies as necessary in the beginning because of fear and officials lacking enough knowledge about the nature of the pandemic threat.

Israel has often been ahead of the curve on issues like vaccinations , but it has also performed badly when it comes to high levels of cases, both last year and in the first months of 2021 and again in August. This is despite numerous lockdowns, closing off the country to travel and an unprecedented vaccination drive, including the use of a third “booster” vaccination.

Now, struggling to understand what comes next, Israel and other countries appear to be shifting the burden of the pandemic, as well as changing chaotic policies, onto children. Israel has a lot of children because it is a young society. This effectively means that policies that quarantine kids, or force kids to be tested often, not only disproportionately affect children but put parents into a revolving door of chaotic concerns about when they will need to stay home if their kids test positive.

There is a Catch-22 in the way the burden of testing, quarantine and mask mandates have fallen on children this year, while vaccinated adults increasingly enjoy semi-freedom. Guidelines keep children from being vaccinated, while the same guidelines then put high barriers in front of the unvaccinated.

This has the dual effect of creating a pool of the population that cannot access the key that unlocks the door to things like restaurants, pools and other activities, while giving them no way to obtain the key. At the same time, an increasingly shrill Western media is full of voices demanding more bans on the “unvaccinated,” turning this group of people into pariahs.

Third vaccine doses being administered at the Amigdor Retirement Residence by Magen David Adom (MDA), Jerusalem, August 5, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

A SOCIETY that is fearful of its own children and portrays them as “spreading” disease and being a health hazard is fundamentally a society that already has a problem, because children should not be burdened with this stereotype. That is one problem with the narrative being packaged about children.

The wider problem is that there is no exit strategy for the new burdens placed on children. When adults were being asked to quarantine or were being locked down, we generally had a mitigation strategy to eventually relax these guidelines. Children now have to be tested within 24 hours of using a pool or going to a restaurant or certain other venues. The short time frame before their “green pass” expires creates an impossible situation for them and their parents.

But it was just months ago that adults were going to gyms, pools and restaurants without showing their green passes. How is it that children require more tests than the adult population ever did – even the unvaccinated ones?

When we had the at-home tests, this ostensibly seemed like a good way to take a national screenshot of the extent of the pandemic among kids. But the tests were not collected by the authorities, meaning in the end it was up to parents to sign a small form to let their kids go to school. The state was busy testing all the kids, but not collecting the tests; there is no similar demographic group that was ever subjected to a one-day mass test like this.

This leaves one wondering: If the government could distribute more than a million tests for kids on the eve of the school year, it could do the same for adults and could have done the same earlier this year. But we didn’t. Instead, we focus on children, but not adults.

This is not just a question of children being unvaccinated. When the adults were not vaccinated, say back in December 2020, we didn’t ever distribute at-home tests for all of them. For some reason, societies have decided that children require more testing and more rules than adults – who have mismanaged this pandemic from the first day.

WE ARE entering a worrying feedback loop of confirmation bias where we have decided not to vaccinate kids but then also increasingly put the spotlight on them as being the source of the “spread,” put barriers on them and force them into frequent testing with consequent fears of them being sent home to miss school in quarantine – with no exit strategy from any of this.

In the first year of the pandemic, we focused on protecting the elderly and putting in place draconian lockdowns. Later we shifted the strategy to mass vaccination of increasingly younger people. Yet even when the adults were almost all vaccinated, and thus safer from developing serious cases of Covid, we continue to see unvaccinated children as a health threat, without investigating the degree of the threat in order to mitigate it.

We appear to be grasping at straws again, like in the spring of 2020. A largely vaccinated country continues to have high numbers of cases, but low numbers of serious cases. We’ve singled out kids for mass testing, pushed masking in schools and put up barriers for them not to be able to do basic activities, without insight into when we might exit that stage of the pandemic. Adults are going to nightclubs, while kids are being tested every day if they want to use a pool. Something about this situation seems untenable.

To escape this contradictory Catch-22, we need a better strategy on what comes next for schools and kids. They already lost a whole year because of chaotic schooling. Countries in Asia, such as Singapore, are taking pragmatic approaches and we should begin to do the same: reducing disruptions to children's lives – and not putting more burdens on them than the adults.