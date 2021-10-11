The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

WHO advises COVID booster shot for immunocompromised people

'The recommendation is for a third vaccination,' WHO vaccine director Kate O'Brien said.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 11, 2021 18:51
A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (photo credit: REUTERS/ DENIS BALIBOUSE)
A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ DENIS BALIBOUSE)
The World Health Organization on Monday recommended that immunocompromised people be given an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine, due to their higher risk of breakthrough infections after standard immunization.
The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunization said the additional dose should be offered "as part of an extended primary series since these individuals are less likely to respond adequately to vaccination following a standard primary vaccine series and are at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease."
WHO vaccine director Kate O'Brien, referring to people with lower immunity due to other conditions, told a news briefing: "The recommendation is for a third vaccination, an additional vaccination in the primary series and again that is based on the evidence showing that the immunogenicity and evidence on breakthrough infections is highly disproportionately represented by those people."
The panel also recommended that people over 60 receive an additional dose of the shots made by Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac some one to three months after completing their schedule, citing evidence in studies in Latin America that they perform less well over time.
Observational data on Sinopharm and Sinovac shots "clearly showed that in older age groups ... the vaccine performs less well after two doses," said Joachim Hombach, secretary of the independent panel of experts who held a five-day closed-door meeting last week.
"We also know that the addition of a third dose or moving into a two-plus-one schedule provides a strong (immune) response. So we expect from there a much better protection," he said.
An elderly Israeli is seen receiving the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Clalit clinic in Jerusalem, on August 1, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)An elderly Israeli is seen receiving the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Clalit clinic in Jerusalem, on August 1, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Health authorities using the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines should aim first to maximize two-dose coverage in the older populations and then administer the third dose, the panel said.
The SAGE group, composed of independent experts who make policy but not regulatory recommendations, will review all global data on booster shots in a Nov. 11 meeting, amid questions over variants and potential waning of immunity, O'Brien said.
Currently some 3.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, O'Brien said.
An estimated 1.5 billion doses are available globally each month, enough to meet the target of vaccinating 40% of each country's population by year-end, but distribution is unequal, she added.
"Giving those booster doses to individuals who have already had the benefit of a primary response is like putting two life jackets on somebody and leaving others without any lifejacket," O'Brien said.
"In this sense we are talking about getting the first lifejacket onto people who have immunocompromising conditions."


Tags COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine WHO pandemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel 'going up' with promising Aliyah numbers

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

The war Israel must fight

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yaakov Hagoel

The era of aliyah is not over

 By YAAKOV HAGOEL
Gil Troy

Harris fails by trying to please both sides - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by