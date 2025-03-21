A sports physical therapist’s guide to conquering the Jerusalem Marathon

The Jerusalem Marathon is one of the most challenging and spectacular road races in Israel – and possibly the world.

The demanding course winds through some of Jerusalem’s most iconic neighborhoods and historical sites, offering a challenging route with significant elevation changes, stunning scenery, and a unique Jerusalem atmosphere. Unlike other marathons in Israel, such as those in Tel Aviv and Tiberias, runners must be prepared for an almost entirely hilly course.

This year’s race will take place on Friday, April 4.

For the past 25 years, running has been a significant part of my life. I have competed in a wide range of events, from sprints and duathlons to triathlons, full marathons, and ultramarathons. This year, I am proud to participate in the Jerusalem Marathon for the 19th time.

As a physical therapist with nearly a decade of experience specializing in orthopedic and sports injuries, I combine my passion for running with my expertise in physical therapy to help athletes prevent injuries, recover effectively, and optimize their performance. Whether you’re an experienced marathoner or a first-time runner, proper preparation, smart training, and injury prevention are key to enjoying the race and crossing the finish line strong and happy. RUNNERS PARTICIPATE in previous editions of the Jerusalem Marathon, which will take place for the 13th time on March 8 in the Israeli capital. (credit: Jerusalem Marathon/Courtesy)

Here are some tips I’ve learned over two and a half decades of distance running and injury prevention.

Proper preparation

The Jerusalem Marathon course is known for its challenging terrain, featuring numerous hills and inclines rather than flat roads. These elevation changes place significant strain on the leg muscles, particularly the quadriceps. Proper preparation is essential for optimal performance and injury prevention on race day.

Runners who primarily train in flatter regions should incorporate long runs in the Jerusalem area or similarly hilly locations to acclimate their bodies to the course conditions. Additionally, targeted strength training exercises, such as squats, lunges, step-ups, and hill workouts, can enhance muscular endurance and resilience.

Recovery and sleep

Long training sessions result in muscle breakdown, and true recovery occurs during deep sleep. Quality sleep is critical throughout training, especially in the final weeks leading up to the race. While many runners experience pre-race excitement that disrupts sleep, prioritizing deep, restorative sleep in the days leading up to the event – and especially the two nights before – can significantly enhance recovery and performance.

The importance of tapering

Tapering is the strategic reduction of training volume in the final two to three weeks before race day. This phase is crucial for optimal muscle recovery. Cutting back on training is important for full and half marathon distances, but even first-time 10K runners should consider it. Some runners underestimate the importance of decreasing their training, but proper tapering ensures that the body and mind are ready for peak performance.

Tapering does not mean stopping your training entirely but reducing your distance runs and high-intensity speed work.

Nutrition and hydration

The Jerusalem Marathon takes place in early spring when temperatures begin to rise, but our bodies are not fully acclimated to the warmer weather. Therefore, proper hydration in the days before the marathon is key.

While it is important to drink fluids, excessive intake should be avoided, as it may lead to electrolyte imbalances causing light-headedness. Healthy nutrition is equally essential. Runners should increase their carbohydrate intake to replenish glycogen stores, while maintaining adequate protein and healthy fat consumption to support muscle repair. On race day, waking up at least two hours before the start and eating a familiar well-balanced meal is essential.

Managing pain & injury prevention

Pain is an inevitable side effect of marathon training, but understanding the difference between normal discomfort and injury is crucial. Training-related pain is often a sign that the body is adapting to an increased workout. However, certain warning signs should not be ignored, These include:

Persistent pain at rest the day after a run

Pain that intensifies during a run, causing limping

Pain that worsens progressively over multiple runs

Pain that disrupts sleep, which may indicate acute inflammation.

Ignoring these signals can lead to serious injury, derailing months of preparation. I always say, “It is better to be 10% under-prepared than 1% injured.”

While consistent training is important, pushing through pain at the expense of injury is counterproductive. Missing an occasional workout will not significantly impact race readiness, as training plans are designed to be effective even with partial adherence. Listening to your body and adjusting training when necessary can prevent injuries that could jeopardize race participation.

You will be 100% ready for the race even if you complete only 70% of your training plan.

Consistency vs. experimentation

During the early months of training, it is beneficial to experiment with new workouts, gear, nutrition strategies, and race-day essentials such as clothing, energy gels, and hydration plans. However, in the final two weeks before the marathon, it is best to avoid introducing any new elements. This includes changes in diet, training routines, stretching techniques, and even sleep schedules. Sticking to familiar habits minimizes the risk of unexpected complications on race day.

Mental preparation and visualization

Running a marathon – whether a full 42.2K, a half marathon, or your first 10K – is an incredible achievement and a formidable challenge. Runners should anticipate moments of pain, fatigue, and mental strain. However, they will also experience exhilaration, accomplishment, and personal victory.

Guided imagery can be a powerful tool for mental preparation. By visualizing potential difficulties – muscle soreness, chafing, heat, or hunger – runners can mentally prepare for adversity while also envisioning the triumphant moment of crossing the finish line. Developing this mindset in advance fosters resilience and enhances the overall race experience.

After nine months of reserve duty in an elite combat unit, I’m excited to run the full Jerusalem Marathon once again. This year, I’m running in memory of my friends and comrades who gave everything in the line of duty. For me, running isn’t just about the miles – it’s about resilience, determination, and pushing through challenges, both on and off the course.

To everyone taking on this incredible race, I wish you a strong and unforgettable experience. Trust your training, listen to your body, and soak in the amazing energy of Jerusalem. See you at the finish line!

The writer is a sports physical therapist with a private clinic, JLM Physio, in the German Colony. shlomo.hammer@gmail.com