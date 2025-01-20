Saint Louis University study reveals adult ADHD diagnoses surge after 2020

A recently published study sheds light on changing trends in attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnoses among adolescents and adults over the past few years. Conducted by researchers at Saint Louis University and SSM Health, the study highlights notable fluctuations in the incidence rates of ADHD, particularly between 2016 and 2023.

According to the study's findings, adults experienced a significant downward trend in ADHD incidence from 2016 to 2020, followed by an upward trend from 2020 to 2023. Among adolescents, there was a notable decrease in ADHD incidence between 2016 and 2018, with the rates stabilizing from 2018 to 2023.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by patterns of inattention and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity. These symptoms can interfere with a person's daily functioning, affecting performance at school, work, and in social settings. While often viewed as a condition primarily affecting children and teenagers, ADHD can persist into adulthood, and its prevalence among adults has been increasingly recognized.

The researchers conducted a large retrospective cohort study involving more than 140,000 adolescent and adult patients receiving services within a sizable healthcare system spanning four states. By examining patient charts to identify new ADHD diagnoses, they utilized regression analysis to determine incidence rates and trends across different age groups.

"Fluctuations in incidence rates are likely due to a complex interplay of various factors," the authors noted. These factors may include increased awareness and destigmatization of ADHD, leading more individuals to seek diagnoses. Changes in diagnostic criteria, such as the expansion of ADHD definitions in the DSM-5 compared to earlier editions, could also contribute to higher diagnosis rates. Additionally, variations in diagnostic practices and assessment methods might impact incidence statistics.

There are indications that the COVID-19 pandemic may have played a role in the recent increase in adult ADHD diagnoses and the worsening of symptoms, as people faced unprecedented stressors and disruptions to daily life.

The study, published in the American Psychiatric Association journal Psychiatric Research and Clinical Practice, was authored by Margaret L. Paul, M.S., Poorva Sheth, B.S., Regan Davis, B.S., Timothy Chrusciel, M.P.H., and Erick Messias, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D.

