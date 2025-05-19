Sharon Osbourne: 'I can't gain weight after ozempic use'.

Sharon Osbourne, the 72-year-old television personality and wife of musician Ozzy Osbourne, recently sparked concern among fans and friends due to her increasingly frail appearance. In her latest public outings in Los Angeles, Osbourne was photographed looking thinner, with her diminished frame raising alarms about her health.

On a recent shopping trip, Osbourne was seen walking along a tree-lined sidewalk, dressed in a loose-fitting white sweatshirt and cream trousers while carrying shopping bags. Despite the oversized attire, her frail silhouette was visible. Observers noted that her face appeared slimmer than ever, with her jawline pronounced. Looking slightly hollow-eyed, her complexion was pale, and her expression downcast.

Fans reacted with worry on social media. One user commented, "Severe unexplained weight loss is serious." Another added, "Sharon, we love you. Ozzy needs you. Take care of yourself." Friends expressed similar concerns. "She looks in the mirror, she knows what she looks like. She's gaunt, she's so thin and while she has been very trim for a long time, this is something else and she knows it," said a source close to Osbourne.

Osbourne's weight loss began after she started using Ozempic in December 2022. Ozempic is a medication used to treat Type 2 diabetes but has been used off-label for rapid weight loss due to its appetite-regulating effects. Osbourne lost approximately 19 kilograms (about 42 pounds) in just four months. Reflecting on her experience, she stated, "I can't put on weight now. I don't know what it's done to my metabolism, but I just can't seem to put any on, because I think I went too far."

Despite stopping the medication, Osbourne struggled to regain weight. "Now I weigh about 45 kilograms. I need to gain at least five kilograms, but no matter how much I eat, nothing changes," she revealed. She expressed worry that her metabolism might be "completely ruined" after using Ozempic.

Discussing the side effects, Osbourne shared, "You're not hungry, but for me—it's different for everybody—but for me, the first few weeks were [unpleasant] because you just throw up all the time and feel so nauseous." She added that "after a couple of weeks, it goes, and you're just fine," and insisted she had no regrets about using the medication, stating, "I had no regrets about using it."

Osbourne also spoke about her decision to stop undergoing cosmetic surgeries. "I can't undergo any more operations on my face. There is no skin left to be tightened, pulled, or cut," she stated. "There's no more to stretch or cut. I'm not going to do any more Botox or fillers." Acknowledging her long history with cosmetic procedures—including facelifts, tummy tucks, eyelifts, breast implants, and Botox—she expressed a desire to let things be. "I don't think I'll ever be satisfied with how I look, but I've learned my lesson. This is me. It's time to finally let it go," she concluded.

Her struggles with weight are longstanding. "People who don't have to worry about their weight have no idea what it's like and how it feels," Osbourne remarked. "At one point, I was 230 pounds. It's torturous." In 1999, she underwent gastric bypass surgery, losing over eight stone. However, she later regretted it, feeling she had "lost weight by cheating instead of watching what she ate and exercising."

The use of Ozempic for weight loss has been a topic of debate. While the drug contains semaglutide, which can help regulate appetite, it is only approved for treating Type 2 diabetes. Experts have stressed that its use as a weight-management medication should be considered "off-label." The medication may cause side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, and constipation. "Many side effects of Ozempic have been disclosed openly by the company but glossed over in media discussions," one observer noted.

Osbourne's experience underscores the complexities associated with rapid weight loss and the potential long-term effects of using medications like Ozempic. Fans and friends hope that Osbourne can find a balance and regain her strength. Her candid reflections serve as a reminder of the importance of health over appearance and the risks that can accompany the pursuit of rapid weight loss.

