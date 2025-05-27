Miley Cyrus opens up about ICU stay and health scare.

Miley Cyrus, the Grammy award-winning artist, recently revealed that she was hospitalized after contracting a "brutal infection" while filming on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to Huff Post. During her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Cyrus explained that she chose to film at night on the iconic boulevard to save on the project's budget and to avoid crowds, as reported by Fox News.

The singer recounted how the decision to film at night had unforeseen consequences. "I thought it was my last day," she said, expressing the gravity of the situation. She admitted that while filming, she was "rolling around on the sidewalk—very glamorous, I know." Cyrus humorously added, "I caught something!" reflecting on the infection she developed.

In October, Cyrus filmed a video on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and by November, around Thanksgiving, she was temporarily admitted to the ICU. "I was admitted to the ICU... My leg started to disintegrate," she revealed. The infection was severe enough to lead to a medical emergency. When doctors examined her, one asked, "Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?" She immediately recalled crawling around on the pavement during the shoot.

The artist shared the reaction of the medical professionals. "To have a surgeon look at you and say, 'Yuck'—and they cut into actual brains for a living—that's a lot," Cyrus said, emphasizing the severity and unusual nature of her infection. The doctor was reportedly "completely grossed out" by her condition.

Cyrus clarified that her admission to the ICU was partly due to the hospital being full during the Thanksgiving holiday. "Just for a moment, but it was mostly because it was Thanksgiving, there were a lot of people in the ER," she explained.

Discussing the production of her upcoming visual album, "Something Beautiful," Cyrus revealed that she had a "big dream" and a "pretty good budget" for the film but confessed, "I spent it all on my clothes." This led to cost-cutting measures, such as filming at night. She noted, "We ultimately had to go to the Hollywood Walk of Fame at night because it was more economical."

The filming involved Cyrus rolling around on the ground, which contributed to her contracting the infection. "Immediately the image came to my mind of me rolling on the ground on the Walk of Fame," she said, recalling her conversation with the doctor.

"Something Beautiful," Cyrus's ninth studio album, is set to be released on May 30. The accompanying visual album will debut in theaters on June 12. The film is described as "a unique visual experience fueled by fantasy" and a "one of a kind pop opera," though it "doesn't have a linear story."

"I wanted that video to be so fabulous, and now I've just told everyone such a dirty story," she remarked. "No, what you did was sacrifice yourself for this work. You almost gave your life for this film," said host Jimmy Kimmel.

