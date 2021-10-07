Health Ministry to consider asking newly vaccinated to avoid working out

Individuals vaccinated with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine may be asked to avoid strenuous exercise and other physical activity for one week after receiving each dose due to cases of myocarditis that were detected in a small percentage of vaccinated people, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

In a slide deck prepared for the Health Ministry’s advisory committee for epidemic control and coronavirus vaccines, which the Post reviewed, some health officials in the Epidemiology Division of the Health Ministry are recommending that individuals “avoid strenuous activity for one week after their second dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.”

Casual walking, stretching, working while standing and housework would all be acceptable.

If accepted, the guidelines that are given to vaccinated people after getting the jab would be updated.

The recommendation comes on the heels of a study published late Wednesday night showing that one dose of the Pfizer vaccine increased the risk of heart inflammation – however, cases were usually mild and the majority were among young males.

“We recommend that everyone, in particular adolescents and young men aged under 30 avoid strenuous activity, such as intense exercise, for one week after the first and second doses,” the slide deck said.

It defined high-intensity exercise as circuit training, vigorous forms of weight training, sprinting and swimming longer distances.

The officials said that high-functioning athletes that would be concerned about losing their conditioning could consider “downgrading their level of exercise” to a low intensity.

A member of the vaccine panel told the Post that although the matter would be discussed at the next meeting, most committee members are currently opposed to it.