Fun riddle: Find what's strange in this picture

Are you a fan of puzzles and optical illusions?

If so, you're in for a treat. This intriguing challenge has already racked up over 101,000 views on social media, with the creator daring viewers to uncover the flaw in the image.

In today's enigma, a man and a woman are depicted enjoying a romantic dinner at a restaurant, gazing affectionately at each other. Your task: Identify the anomaly in the painting. If you're stumped, don't worry—the solution awaits you at the end of this article.

Were you able to pinpoint the unusual detail?

If not, that's perfectly fine.

Take a closer look at the man in the picture. He ordered a steak but appears to be using two forks instead of the traditional fork and knife.