Dr. Phil on standing with Israel: "There's nothing 'post' about their PTSD"

In a conversation ahead of his recent address to hundreds of Jewish National Fund-USA supporters in Dallas, Dr. Phil McGraw, America's most recognizable psychologist, spoke passionately about his deep connection to Israel and the extraordinary resilience of its people. His insights, candid and gripping, painted a vivid picture of life under constant threat, one that few outside Israel can fully comprehend.

"There's nothing 'post' about their [Post Traumatic Stress Disorder] trauma," Dr. Phil asserted, highlighting a reality he learned firsthand. "These communities live daily under the threat of being bombed, killed, suicide-bombed, and attacked by missiles. When this becomes your typical way of life, it doesn't just change you mentally and emotionally—it changes you physiologically and neurologically."

He described the resilience of Israelis living near hostile borders as profound and distinct from anything seen in typical psychological literature. "Their brains adapt to a perpetual fight-or-flight response. The endocrine system adjusts. They live under pressures the rest of us can scarcely imagine. It's like discussing fire prevention with someone already on fire," he noted.

Dr. Phil visited communities in the south and north of Israel, deeply impacted by rocket attacks and terror threats spanning decades. "They [Israelis in the Gaza Envelope] live on the other side of a chain-link fence from millions who openly wish them harm," he said. "That's a harsh reality that is hard to wrap your mind around."

When asked about his personal journey towards supporting Israel, Dr. Phil recalled an instinctive revulsion toward hatred and bigotry, further intensified by the atrocities of October 7. "I absolutely ‘hate hate,’" he firmly stated. "I've spent years spotlighting hate crimes in America. But when I saw the combination of horror from October 7 and the shocking reactions on elite college campuses, I was appalled."

Dr. Phil described visiting Israel after October 7 as profoundly life-altering. "Seeing the dried blood in cribs, the violence documented through body cams and phones—it was horrific beyond anything I’d previously witnessed," he revealed, despite years of experience investigating airline crashes and traumatic events. "It made clear to me there's a whole other category of evil in the world."

Alarmed by a surge in antisemitism on campuses, Dr. Phil quickly raised his voice, issuing public statements ahead of even governmental action. He pointed out that campus protests often weren’t organic but orchestrated by "organized, radicalized, and well-funded activists," exploiting disenfranchised youth craving belonging. "These aren't spontaneous student gatherings. They're coordinated and professionally funded," he warned.

Despite the intense challenges Israelis face, Dr. Phil expressed admiration for their spirit and hope, attributing their remarkable resilience to deep faith. "It's their belief in G-d that gives them the energy to keep going," he reflected, clearly moved.

With the conviction characteristic of his long-standing career, Dr. Phil urged clarity and action. "The only way to stop hate is to stand up, speak out, and speak with conviction," he emphasized. "As an old country boy from Oklahoma, I figured, if not me, then who? Evil prevails only when good people do nothing."

Dr. Phil went on to captivate the audience at Congregation Shearith Israel, where he was interviewed by Dallas businessman and philanthropist Mike Cohen about his longtime support for the land and people of Israel. For decades, Jewish National Fund-USA has supported Israel’s Negev and Galilee powered by its vision to attract 800,000 new residents to these frontier regions.

In particular, the organization supports a network of resilience and therapy centers that provide life-changing treatments for thousands of Israelis suffering from mental health challenges.

Dr. Phil will headline The Jerusalem Post’s Annual Conference in New York City on May 19, 2025.