In an analysis of more than 3,600 adults hospitalized at 21 US facilities from March to August, researchers found that Moderna’s vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization was 93%, while the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines was 88% and 71%, respectively.

The CDC study found that the Moderna vaccine also produced higher post-vaccination antibody levels than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.EUAN ROCHA/REUTERS

Although the efficacy of the vaccines differed, the study showed that all of the FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccines still work well at protecting against Covid-19 hospitalization.