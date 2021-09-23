A new study indicates that the Moderna vaccine is more effective at keeping people out of the hospital with COVID-19 than the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
In an analysis of more than 3,600 adults hospitalized at 21 US facilities from March to August, researchers found that Moderna’s vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization was 93%, while the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines was 88% and 71%, respectively.
The CDC study found that the Moderna vaccine also produced higher post-vaccination antibody levels than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Although the efficacy of the vaccines differed, the study showed that all of the FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccines still work well at protecting against Covid-19 hospitalization.