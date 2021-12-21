The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Smooth move: 5 tips for moving with a baby

These five tips will help when you need to move from one home to another, and you have a baby or young children.

By DANIEL SARANSKY
Published: DECEMBER 21, 2021 05:01
Moving to new house (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Moving to new house
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Moving apartments is difficult, and moving with a small child is quite challenging. We compiled several tips to make the transition easier. Here’s a comprehensive list.

You’ve probably already moved several times, and you remember that it’s not easy. Finding an apartment, packing, cleaning and unpacking. All of these won’t be easier when a baby or a small child is added to the picture. A child’s things also need to be packed, children need to be taken care of during the moving and packing process and of course take into account the change your child will feel when you move into a new home. 
What do you need to consider when moving into an apartment with a child? Here are some tips that can help you before, during and after the transition.
(Credit: Courtesy)(Credit: Courtesy)


Prepare the child for the transition, according to age

You don’t need to speak with infants, but from age one, when babies start to become aware of their surroundings, speak to them and your children about what will change. Talk about a new and lovely room with space for toys, if a baby is transitioning from a crib to a bed, talk about that, and take kids to visit the apartment before you move. 
Familiarity with the new place will strengthen their confidence when the moment of truth arrives. Encourage your children to connect to the new place: open the window and look at the view, open the water tap and show other things which will allow kids to feel close and part of the new home.

Arrange in advance for help with packing and unloading

Many parents testify that professionals who come and do the work of packing, unpacking and setting up the new home make the transition very easy. The crates are going to fill the house a little more, the closets have quite a few objects and the baby's toys are scattered everywhere. It’s difficult to take control of it alone, and it’s worth paying someone to take this task off your head. Hire a professional organizer to arrange the new house so you can enter with peace of mind and help your kids with the transition.

Arrange for help on the day of the move itself

Who will be with the children during the move? Will they be in daycare or school? Who will pick them up while you deal with the movers? 
It’s important to take care of these things in advance. Make an appointment with your grandparents or babysitter and make sure the child is kept busy and won’t be part of the hectic atmosphere as you unpack. You’re going to be wrapped up with the move so it’ll be hard to maneuver between unpacking and your child’s needs.

Prepare a small box to identify with important items of the child 

If your child is very attached to a certain doll or tied to an object like a blanket, be very careful and don’t lose it!  Make sure to pack everything in a box that you’ll open immediately at your new home. Put in pacifiers, clothes, bedding, etc. so that they can be immediately pulled out when your child needs them. You know what's important to your child so don’t let these things melt between the other boxes.

Consider emotional difficulty or regression around the transition

Kids will probably have a hard time falling asleep in the new home and will want mom or dad to sit on the bed while they fall asleep, although in the previous home they were used to falling asleep. It makes a lot of sense to have multiple or early awakenings as well as regression, such as a child wetting the bed, although he/she is long out of diapers. Accept this with understanding and help your child deal with this big change. Be confident and patient. This too shall pass.


