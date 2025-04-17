Forget the egg and spoon! Los Angeles prepares for first ever sperm racing competition

Those wanting to get a closer look at the building blocks of life may finally get the opportunity as Los Angeles is set to host the first-ever viewable sperm race on April 25.

The major sporting event promises a true spectacle, with live commentary and betting opporunities as the minute cells battle it out for ultimate dominance.

The mini-marathon will see 0.05 millimetres spermatozoa race along a microscopic track measuring the length of 20 centimetres.

“Two competitors. Two samples. One microscopic finish line,” declared Sperm Racing boss and tech entrepreneur Eric Zhu in his race manifesto.

Along with Zhu, the race was made possible by the efforts of Nick Small, head of business management consulting firm Stealth, Shane Fan, CEO of Waterfall, and Garret Niconienko, former content strategist for MrBeast.

“The stakes have never been smaller—or bigger,” joked Zhu in a statement.

Male infertility

While the high-stakes race may seem comedic, the men behind it have a cause in mind: to raise awareness of declining male fertility.

“Male fertility is declining…a lot. It's happening quietly, steadily, and nobody's really talking about it. And sperm motility – how fast your sperm moves – turns out to be a massive factor in fertility,” Zhu wrote. “It's measurable, trackable and just like running a race or lifting a weight, it's something you can actually improve. But no one's turned it into something people care about.”

Male infertility accounts for 40% of infertility cases due to underlying disorders, according to the Herzilya Medical Center.

Causes of male infertility can include, but are not limited to, gene mutations, Hormonal dysfunction, erectile dysfunction, drug abuse, and chronic overheating of the testes.

The event will reportedly take place at the Hollywood Palladium, the New York Post reported, after the race’s creators successfully raised over a million dollars.

“We’re building a market where fans can pick their favorite competitors to see who’s crossing the finish line first,” organizers wrote. “Whether it’s athletes, or celebrities, imagine backing your icon in the weirdest, most entertaining event you’ve ever seen.”

More than a thousand live spectators are expected to attend the event.