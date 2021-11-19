Unhappy patient pours disinfectant on nurse, throws punches

A 60-year-old patient who arrived at a Meuhedet Health Services clinic in Rishon Lezion on Friday afternoon raged at staff when she did not receive the help she wanted. The woman had come to the clinic without an appointment.

According to Meuhedet, the woman threw a bottle at one of the nurses who tried to help her and also poured disinfectant on the nurse. Then, she hit another nurse in the chest and threw punches at yet a third service provider.

Eventually, the health fund said, the woman was apprehended by security personnel who held her until Israel Police arrived and evacuated her from the scene.

Meuhedet staff filed a complaint with the area police station.

“Meuhedet condemns any violence against medical staff ,” the fund said in a statement, “and sends best wishes for a speedy recovery to the staff injured during the incident.”

Violence strikes Meuhedet Health Services in Israel. (credit: MEUHEDET)

The event took place after a particularly challenging week for medical personnel, which included three reported incidents at hospitals across the country.

A massive brawl broke out last Sunday night between two clans in Soroka’s parking lot, during which guns were fired. Four people were injured and 10 people were arrested, the hospital and Israel Police said. It took about an hour from the start of the incident until police managed to restore calm to the area.

Then, on Monday, Rambam Health Care Campus security was forced to call in police after nearly 100 clan and family members attempted to force their way into the hospital’s emergency room where a victim of criminal violence was brought for treatment.

The next day, an angry mob gathered outside Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba where two shooting victims, one who later succumbed to his wounds, were being treated. The crowd thronged to the hospital from a nearby funeral at a cemetery in Jaljulya, where fire had broken out between the parties. The families managed to push past security guards and enter the facility, until police arrived and restored order.

The country has seen a spike in violence since the coronavirus pandemic in general, which hospital security personnel explained has entered the country’s emergency rooms and health clinics.

For example, there were 1,000 instances of disruption of order at Rambam Health Care Campus between January and October 2020, compared to 1,500 during the same period this year, according to the hospital’s Security Department head Benny Keller.