100,000 flu vaccines to arrive in Israel to combat shortage

Due to the shortage of flu vaccines in Israel, with only those who are 60-plus and patients with serious illnesses receiving vaccines, there is a great fear that people will suffer from the flu and the coronavirus in the winter.The Center for the Promotion of Health and Disease Prevention at Ichilov Hospital has volunteered to vaccinate important and vital populations. For that purpose, about 100,000 vaccines will arrive in Israel from AstraZeneca, the largest pharmaceutical company in the UK and one of the world's leading coronavirus vaccine companies. The AstraZeneca Flumist vaccine is recognized in the medical world as a nasal spray vaccine and contains a live attenuated virus that protects against 4 strains of influenza against which the World Health Organization has recommended getting vaccinated. The vaccine is intended for ages 2 to 49.Ichilov, starting this weekend, will start vaccinating people at the Malram Ichilov Center and at designated points in large workplaces in the economy, such as Bazan and Google.The cost of the vaccine is NIS 200 per person.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}