18 Hura schools at threat of closing as coroanvirus infection spreads

The head of the municipality, Habas Alatuna, said that he recommends closing all the high schools because there are faculty that work at multiple institutions.

Hura has seen a spike in infections in general in recent days. According to a report shared late Tuesday by the Health Ministry, 11 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the last three days - an increase of 7.1%.

Hura came into the spotlight during the previous round of coronavirus, as well. In early May, two neighborhoods in the Bedouin town were put under lockdown after it was found to have the highest increase of coronavirus infection in the country – increasing by 19.4% between May 2 and 5.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet again with health and educational officials to discuss the option of closing middle- and high-schools throughout the country or in Jerusalem to help stop the spread of the virus.

There has been a spike in the number of cases of corona in the last week, and the majority have started in schools. As of Tuesday night, some 225 students and faculty members are sick and 4,925 are in home-quarantine, the Education Ministry said. Another 5,010 are at home because 36 schools were forced to close.

A comprehensive school in Beersheba was closed on Wednesday after a student was confirmed as infected with the coronavirus, as well as two high schools in Bat Yam, where three students tested positive for the virus. The mayor of Beersheba, Ruvik Danilovich, appealed to Education Minister Yoav Gallant to give local institutions to set up learning through the end of the year at their own discretion and choosing from the variety of tools available to them, such as distance learning or capsules. He said no one is as capable as the educators themselves. "It is time to believe in them hand pass them the wand," he said. In Jerusalem, specifically, 146 students and 30 teachers in the holy city were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.A comprehensive school in Beersheba was closed on Wednesday after a student was confirmed as infected with the coronavirus, as well as two high schools in Bat Yam, where three students tested positive for the virus.The mayor of Beersheba, Ruvik Danilovich, appealed to Education Minister Yoav Gallant to give local institutions to set up learning through the end of the year at their own discretion and choosing from the variety of tools available to them, such as distance learning or capsules.He said no one is as capable as the educators themselves."It is time to believe in them hand pass them the wand," he said.