20 more coronavirus patients in serious condition as Shabbat ends

Some 1,753 new patients were diagnosed with the virus on Friday, plus another 632 between midnight and press time on Saturday. Among the patients, 106 are intubated.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
AUGUST 8, 2020 21:39
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
The number of coronavirus patients in serious condition increased by 20 people over the weekend, reaching 389, according to data released by the Health Ministry. The number of serious patients has the greatest impact on whether Israel’s health system can sustain itself now and during an expected third wave in the winter.
“We are in a situation where a morbidity of 1,600 patients a day constantly creates a burden on the health system,” coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu said last Thursday, noting that while the system can currently handle the situation, Israel cannot go on this way for long.
Also, 11 more people have died since the beginning of Shabbat, bringing the death toll to 592. A total of 75 Israelis have died of coronavirus since the start of the month, which means Israel is trending to have more deaths this month than in July.
Recall that at the end of last month, a team of Hebrew University researchers who reported that according to their model “Israel has gained control of the coronavirus crisis” predicted that another 200 people were expected to die in the first three weeks of August, due to the high number of people who were infected during the month of July.
The cities with the greatest amount of infection have remained relatively consistent, with Jerusalem at the top, followed by Bnei Brak and then Tel Aviv. Some 1,689 new patients were diagnosed in Jerusalem since Sunday, bringing the number of active patients to 3,700, according to data by the Health Ministry. There were 809 diagnosed in Bnei Brak for a total of 1,879, and 315 in Tel Aviv for a total of 1,131 sick patients.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Wednesday that, to date, 50% of infections occur in the ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities, and the cities with the highest rates of infection are either majority ultra-Orthodox or Arab communities, or cities with large populations of those groups.



