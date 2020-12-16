Some 250 Israelis have entered quarantine after four passengers of the El Al flight they took last week from Dubai to Israel tested positive for coronavirus

The flight landed Wednesday night, but the passengers were only notified in the last day.

Among the passengers was Hadassah-University Medical Center head Prof. Zeev Rotstein, who told The Jerusalem Post that “passengers were contacted six days after their arrival in Israel” and that “this policy is wrong.”

“If there was a fear of infection, the initial contacts should have been isolated as soon as they landed,” he said. “Why, after almost a year of experience, how come the epidemiological investigations take so long. They [the Health Ministry] are still contacting passengers. Almost a week has gone by and if there were people on the plane who were in contact with these people and tested positive they could have infected their whole neighborhoods.

“They say better late than never, but I don’t really think it is efficient.”

Rotstein did not share who else was on the aircraft, but said he was with other high-level travelers, who have also now been asked to enter isolation.

Recent studies have shown an overall low exposure risk on aircraft from airborne pathogens like the novel coronavirus. Rotstein said that the Health Ministry policy is that if there are less than four passengers diagnosed with the virus then other passengers do not enter quarantine. If there are four or more the passengers do.

Rotstein added that he was wearing a special mask developed by the Israeli Institute of Biological Research that contains a coating that kills bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus, making it almost impossible for the virus to enter one’s body.