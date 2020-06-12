250,000 weddings expected as gov't approves opening of halls

“Even at these joyous events, adhere to the Health Ministry guidelines: wearing masks, hygiene and two-meters distance,” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said as the government announced its decision. “Shabbat shalom and lots of joy.”

There have currently been 18,701 Israelis infected with the novel coronavirus - an increase of 132 people between 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and 8:00 a.m. on Friday, according to the Health Ministry website.

There are some 3,019 active cases , among the 34 in serious condition, including 24 on ventilators.

Two hundred Israelis have died from corona.

The government approved the opening of the halls for only weddings or religious events, such as bar and bat mitzvah ceremonies, beginning on Sunday. The number of people at the event cannot exceed 250 and the space must be large enough for all guests to have their own two-square meters.

Hall operators are required to record the names and numbers of all guests and keep it for 20 days after an event.

Any non-wedding or non-religious ceremony is still required to adhere to previous guidelines of up to 50 people gathering at a time. Breaking the rules is considered a criminal offence.

Moreover, the government extended all other emergency regulations through June 21 - three months from when they were originally implemented.

On Thursday night, Bedouin towns in the South and areas of southern Tel Aviv where many foreign workers live were placed under lockdown and designated “red zones” by the coronavirus cabinet.

Although no other changes to the current guidelines were made, the cabinet is expected to reconvene next week.