The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

250,000 weddings expected as gov't approves opening of halls

There are more than 3,000 cases of coronavirus in Israel.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 12, 2020 15:44
HANANEL EVEN HEN and Shiran Habush celebrate during their corona-era wedding at an Efrat public park on March 15. Jerusalem and its destruction have been remembered at weddings by Jews throughout the world for 2,000 years (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
HANANEL EVEN HEN and Shiran Habush celebrate during their corona-era wedding at an Efrat public park on March 15. Jerusalem and its destruction have been remembered at weddings by Jews throughout the world for 2,000 years
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
Some 25,000 couples registered to be married in the coming weeks, as the government approved a decision to open wedding halls on June 14 for events of up to 250 people despite the increase of people infected with coronavirus.
“Even at these joyous events, adhere to the Health Ministry guidelines: wearing masks, hygiene and two-meters distance,” Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said as the government announced its decision. “Shabbat shalom and lots of joy.”
There have currently been 18,701 Israelis infected with the novel coronavirus - an increase of 132 people between 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and 8:00 a.m. on Friday, according to the Health Ministry website. 
There are some 3,019 active cases, among the 34 in serious condition, including 24 on ventilators.
Two hundred Israelis have died from corona.
The government approved the opening of the halls for only weddings or religious events, such as bar and bat mitzvah ceremonies, beginning on Sunday. The number of people at the event cannot exceed 250 and the space must be large enough for all guests to have their own two-square meters.
Hall operators are required to record the names and numbers of all guests and keep it for 20 days after an event. 
Any non-wedding or non-religious ceremony is still required to adhere to previous guidelines of up to 50 people gathering at a time. Breaking the rules is considered a criminal offence. 
Moreover, the government extended all other emergency regulations through June 21 - three months from when they were originally implemented. 
On Thursday night, Bedouin towns in the South and areas of southern Tel Aviv where many foreign workers live were placed under lockdown and designated “red zones” by the coronavirus cabinet.
Although no other changes to the current guidelines were made, the cabinet is expected to reconvene next week. 


Tags weddings Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Palestinian Authority's intransigence in the face of annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Coronavirus has not stopped Iran's march to a nuclear bomb By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Minority opinions matter By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu wants to divide Jews, Right from Left, Israel from world By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Intersectional protests strengthen Netanyahu's push for sovereignty By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by