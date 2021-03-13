The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

3 health staff receive AstraZeneca vaccine, hospitalized in Norway

Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of that vaccine, following a similar move by Denmark. Iceland later followed suit.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 13, 2021 17:44
A test tube labelled vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
A test tube labelled vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
Three health workers in Norway who recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday.
Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of that vaccine, following a similar move by Denmark. Iceland later followed suit.
"We do not know if the cases are linked to the vaccine," Sigurd Hortemo, a senior doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told a news conference held jointly with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.
All three individuals were under the age of 50.
The European medicine regulator EMA would investigate the three incidents, Hortemo added.
"They have very unusual symptoms: bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets," Steinar Madsen, Medical Director at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told broadcaster NRK.
"They are quite sick...We take this very seriously," he said, adding authorities had received notification of the cases on Saturday.
AstraZeneca was not immediately available for comment.
Before Denmark's and Norway's move, Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.
Still, EMA on Thursday said the vaccine's benefits outweighed its risks and could continue to be administered.
Europe is struggling to speed up a vaccine rollout after delivery delays from Pfizer and AstraZeneca, even as a spike in cases amid a more contagious virus variant has triggered fresh lockdowns in countries like Italy and France.


Tags norway astraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel in danger by a lack of budget

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Netanyahu is sounding the alarm once again

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's anti-Iran campaign is Israel's greatest failure - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT

My Word: Herbert Haberberg’s story and Jewish history

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Israel Elections: Voters are weary, not stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by