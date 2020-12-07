The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
97% of COVID-19 patients recovered with non-invasive treatment

"The data show that non-invasive respiratory support is effective in saving lives and preventing invasive intubation," a senior doctor said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 09:02
The coronavirus ICU at Galilee Medical Center (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The coronavirus ICU at Galilee Medical Center
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Some 97% of COVID-19 patients recovered after receiving non-invasive treatments, lung specialists announced at a national conference on respiratory treatment for coronavirus patients held at Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Sunday.
Most patients under the age of 60 who were in severe condition and were treated with heated humidified high-flow oxygen therapy recovered, according to Dr. Ariel Rokach, a senior physician in Shaare Zedek's Pulmonary Institute.
"The data show that non-invasive respiratory support is effective in saving lives and preventing invasive intubation. Among the patients who were intubated with invasive ventilation, over 50 percent were weaned from the ventilation and recovered," explained Rokach.
The conference discussed various aspects of respiratory support for coronavirus patients, including tailored approaches for the use of respirators with coronavirus patients, coronavirus treatment for children, antiviral therapy and ventilation in coronavirus wards.
Data concerning the treatment of coronavirus patients so far, and emphases for continuing to deal with the coronavirus pandemic regarding respiratory support for dealing with complex patients, were presented at the conference as well.
"This is the sixth conference of its kind and this year it is of paramount importance in light of the intensive care of coronavirus patients," said Michal Shitrit, the head respiratory technician in the Pulmonary Institute. "We are happy to lead in treatment and we will continue to work to promote the field of intubation in the country."


