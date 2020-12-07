97% of COVID-19 patients recovered with non-invasive treatment

Most patients under the age of 60 who were in severe condition and were treated with heated humidified high-flow oxygen therapy recovered, according to Dr. Ariel Rokach, a senior physician in Shaare Zedek's Pulmonary Institute."The data show that non-invasive respiratory support is effective in saving lives and preventing invasive intubation. Among the patients who were intubated with invasive ventilation, over 50 percent were weaned from the ventilation and recovered," explained Rokach.

The conference discussed various aspects of respiratory support for coronavirus patients, including tailored approaches for the use of respirators with coronavirus patients, coronavirus treatment for children, antiviral therapy and ventilation in coronavirus wards.

Data concerning the treatment of coronavirus patients so far, and emphases for continuing to deal with the coronavirus pandemic regarding respiratory support for dealing with complex patients, were presented at the conference as well.

"This is the sixth conference of its kind and this year it is of paramount importance in light of the intensive care of coronavirus patients," said Michal Shitrit, the head respiratory technician in the Pulmonary Institute. "We are happy to lead in treatment and we will continue to work to promote the field of intubation in the country."

