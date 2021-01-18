The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
A third of corona deaths in 1st week of Jan. due to hospital overcrowding

5,616 new cases on Sunday * 2,116,257 Israelis vaccinated

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JANUARY 18, 2021 09:56
SHAARE ZEDEK hospital team members at the coronavirus ward, last month. Without institutional cooperation we will not be able to defeat the virus. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
About one out of three coronavirus deaths in the first week of January were due to hospital overcrowding and could have been avoided, according to research conducted by scientists from the Weizmann Institute and the Hebrew University, Army Radio reported on Monday.
The team lead by Weizmann's Eran Segal compared the trends of the second and the third wave of the pandemic in Israel and found an excess of mortality of about 25% during the latter, according to the report.
This means that some 30 lives could have been saved.
On Sunday Israel crossed the threshold of 4,000 deaths.
Some 5,616 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country on the same day, with 9.1% of tests returning positive, according to a Monday morning update by the Health Ministry.
While 9.1% is a record in the percentage of tests returning positive since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of tests was also lower than average.
Of those infected, 1,130 were in serious condition and 273 were on ventilators.
Some 2,116,257 Israelis had been vaccinated as of Sunday night, with 309,065 having received the second dose of the vaccine.


