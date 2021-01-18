A third of corona deaths in 1st week of Jan. due to hospital overcrowding

The team lead by Weizmann's Eran Segal compared the trends of the second and the third wave of the pandemic in Israel and found an excess of mortality of about 25% during the latter, according to the report.

This means that some 30 lives could have been saved.

On Sunday Israel crossed the threshold of 4,000 deaths.

Some 5,616 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country on the same day, with 9.1% of tests returning positive, according to a Monday morning update by the Health Ministry.

While 9.1% is a record in the percentage of tests returning positive since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of tests was also lower than average.

Of those infected, 1,130 were in serious condition and 273 were on ventilators.

Some 2,116,257 Israelis had been vaccinated as of Sunday night, with 309,065 having received the second dose of the vaccine.

