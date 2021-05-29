Advancing health technology at the Global Investment Forum

On June 2, statesmen, scientists, and businesspeople from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, China, India, and Morocco will converge in Dubai to participate in the Global Investment Forum sponsored by the Khaleej Times and The Jerusalem Post. Among the prominent participants will be representatives from ALIVE, a $150 million health tech fund that invests both in medical devices and digital health, focusing on mid to late-stage health technology.
“We are at a very unique point in the evolution of medical technology, especially with the accelerating convergence of digital health and medical devices,” says Prof. Rafael Beyar, co-founder and Managing General Partner of ALIVE.Alongside Beyar, the fund is headed by Prof. Ari Shamiss, Former CEO of Assuta Medical Centers and former Director of Sheba General Hospital; Michel Habib, a senior Medtech venture capitalist and former CEO of Hadasit Bio Holdings; and Dudi Klein, Former Head of Ventures and Innovation, Assuta Medical Centers, and invests, supports and accelerates portfolio companies in their clinical and commercial expansion.
Today, health care is globally recognized as a critical industry for the future. As part of its global strategy, ALIVE has been successfully reaching out to the United Arab Emirates both for investments and for collaborative projects with business groups and medical centers in that area. Prof. Beyar is looking forward to the forum and adds, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to meet with our colleagues and strengthen our connections with them. At a time when medicine is at the center of our lives and is undergoing profound and great change, I attach critical importance to regional cooperation between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the entire Arab world in this field.”
This article was written in cooperation with ALIVE Israel HealthTech Fund.
