The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

AI system developed to diagnose heart problems

A new artificial intelligence system can diagnose heart issues with greater precision than people.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 12, 2021 19:58
3D image of a heart in a cardiology test (photo credit: REUTERS)
3D image of a heart in a cardiology test
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Technion researchers have discovered a viable way in which to reliably use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medicine and demonstrated the use of practical systems for cardiology in an article published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS). 
Even as AI has developed greatly over the past decades, the use of this technology in medical products is still scarce, and the methods currently employed by doctors are based on older technology.
In the article, the research team demonstrated the use of the new technology to identify diseases based on hundreds of electrocardiograms (ECG), which are currently the most common technology used in cardio-medicine.
The new systems analyzes the ECGs using an augmented neural network, which has been taught various patterns based on a system of more than 1.5 million ECG tests from hundreds of patients in hospitals worldwide.
The ECG is a quick and non-invasive test that provides information on the workings of the heart. The disadvantage of the test is that the cardiologists who read the printouts are susceptible to mistakes in their interpretations, either because they are subjective or because they cannot see what they are looking for with enough precision.
The new systems are more accurate and can detect pathological conditions that human cardiologists are physically unable to see.
The researchers worked closely with cardiologists and created the system according to their requirements. The output includes an uncertainty estimation of results, alerts regarding inconclusive results and increased risk of pathology that the ECG signal does not observe itself.
The system demonstrated enough sensitivity and precision that it can alert for risk of arrhythmia even when it is not demonstrated in the ECG. Without this early diagnosis, people run a higher risk of heart-attacks and strokes.
Moreover, the AI uses official cardiology terminology to explain its decisions.
The study was headed by Prof. Yael Yaniv, director of the Bio-electric and Bio-energetic Systems Laboratory at the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering at the Technion; Prof. Alex Bronstein, director of the VISTA Laboratory at the Taub Faculty of Computer Science; Prof. Assaf Schuster of the Learning at Scale Laboratory (MLL) at the Taub Faculty of Computer Science and co-director of the MLIS Center (Machine Learning & Intelligent Systems); Yonatan Elul, a doctoral student in the laboratories of Professors Bronstein, Yaniv, and Schuster and Aviv Rosenberg, a doctoral student in the laboratory of Professors Bronstein and Yaniv. 
The project was sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Technion Hiroshi Fujiwara Cyber Security Research Center and the Israel Cyber Directorate.


Tags medicine Artificial intelligence research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Israel, Jordan be good neighbors once again? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Formerly Israeli-owned ship damaged after being hit in Indian Ocean

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, UAE
3

New mask could diagnose wearer with COVID-19 within 90 minutes

A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
4

Israeli doctors develop ‘pig-human’ hybrid organ for transplant

Dr. Shahar Cohen.
5

Israeli breakthrough migraine treatment 'zaps' away pain - new study

A breakthrough Israeli technology has been found more effective than standard-care medications at treating acute migraine headaches in adolescents.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by