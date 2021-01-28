AID to invest $200 million in Israeli 'healthcare headquarters'

“The success of the Israeli health care industry is a beacon to the world," said Kelvin Wu, chairman and founder of AID. "We hope to contribute as a beam of light of that very beacon.”

Added Snir Zano, CEO of AID Genomics and Venture Partner in AID: "It is my honor and my major achievement as an Israeli to convince my partners to weigh our health care investments in favor of Israel, as AID has many other options to anchor our health care HQ. I am confident as my country is behind me. Together we can bring our Israeli experience to the world." "We are very proud that we have gathered one of the best team in the world from Israel during the fight against the Pandemic. We have full confident to keep growing our team and investments with the support of the Israeli healthcare community," Wu added. "We wish to tighten our connection with the government, academia, investments circle as well as the entrepreneur community in Israel."

ACE2 receptors are the protein that provides the entry point for COVID-19 to hook into and infect human cells.AID is based in Hong Kong. It began investing in Israel in 2017 when it purchased a genomic profiling laboratory in the country. In 2018, in founded AIG Genomics along with a prominent Japanese VC to develop disruptive ideas and technologies to fight cancer.When the coronavirus pandemic began, AID shifted to coronavirus testing, ultimately becoming one of the country's largest testing labs.