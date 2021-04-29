Air pollution during Lag Ba'Omer causes damage of NIS 43 million

The economic and environmental damage of bonfires during Lag Ba'Omer is estimated to be around NIS 43 million, according to an analysis by BDO. The damage can also be weighted against smoke emissions from approximately 70,000 vehicles traveling in the economy for an entire year, according to a report by Chen Herzog. Herzog claims that Israel has failed to regulate fires that could cause property, environmental and health damage, especially to groups of people with certain medical conditions such as asthma. Environmental-health damage can even increase in situations where plastic products are burned in fires, causing the emission of dioxins, which are extremely toxic.Further analysis by BDO states that the last time bonfires were commonly held in Israel during the Lag Ba'Omer holiday was in 2018, as in 2019, bonfires were prohibited due to heat waves, and in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions. "When Lag B'Omer falls on the week of Earth Day, we can only hope that despite the lack of government regulation, increasing environmental and public awareness will lead to a reduction in fires and environmental damage," Herzog noted.
