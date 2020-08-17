The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Andrew Lloyd Webber participates in Oxford coronavirus vaccine trials

Webber posted a picture of himself getting a vaccine shot on his Instagram page, saying that "I'll do anything to get theaters large and small open again and actors and musicians back to work."

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 17, 2020 05:53
A volunteer receives an injection in a human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa, June 24, 2020
A volunteer receives an injection in a human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa, June 24, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO)
The English composer and the patron of many musicals offered, literally, his hand in the efforts to combat the coronavirus by participating in vaccine trials in the University of Oxford, according to NBC news.
Webber posted a picture of himself getting a vaccine shot on his Instagram page, saying that "I'll do anything to get theaters large and small open again and actors and musicians back to work."
In the picture, the dedicated composer can be seen proudly displaying a black T-shirt on which it was written across in white letters #SaveOurStages.
It seems that Webber is truly standing up for the slogan, offering himself to be tested on.
Following the violent outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States, all live performances are shelved at least until January 2021.
The Oxford team of scientists is working on an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus which is meant to produce a double response by the immune system among people age eighteen to fifty.
Currently, some two dozen vaccines are being researched around the world. Some of these vaccines have reached the third stage of trials, meaning that they are tested on humans for effectiveness.



