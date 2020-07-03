Anthony Fauci claims that coronavirus may have mutated and spreads faster

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, has said that the coronavirus has mutated in a way that makes it more infectious than it had been previously, he said this in an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association.In his interview, Fauci spoke about the importance of adhering to guidelines as to not infect others and protect those at risk. The strain of the coronavirus he cited, which originated in Italy, made it spread better between people, according to Fauci. He added that it "seems that the virus replicates better and seems more transmissible" though he said that on the individual level, it may not be more deadly than the original strain that originated in Wuhan. He said that there are currently at least some treatments for the virus, which may not be a cure, but have been shown to cause patients to recover faster than previously. Fauci has previously spoken out against ending the lockdown before the pandemic was under control, as to not cause needless suffering.