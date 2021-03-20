Anti-maskers in Arizona burn medical masks amid COVID pandemic - watch

According to a local CBS affiliate, the group of people at the demonstration were opposed to COVID-19 guidelines, including mask wearing.

Health officials have pleaded with the public to wear masks to limit the spread of the virus. Still, the issue has become politically divisive in the United States, unlike many other countries that have seen far lower rates of infection and death.

Former US President Donald Trump minimized the need for coronavirus restrictions, including wearing masks, and predicted the pathogen would disappear "like a miracle."

Several protesters wore clothing in support of former Trump, including Trump t-shirts and "Make America Great Again" hats. One man wore a confederate flag vest.

According to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the state of Arizona registered 1,634 deaths and 33,975 new COVID-19 cases in the past month alone.

The coronavirus has killed more than 530,000 people in the United States, more than any other country.