Ash visits Qalansawe, says will monitor efforts to reduce infection

The infection rate in Arab society is higher than across the rest of the country. All of the red zones - cities that are currently closed - and most orange zones are from within the Arab sector.

Ash told the town that he will closely monitor the procedures and actions the municipality is taking to help reduce infection.

On Friday, the Health Ministry reported 761 new cases of the virus - 318 people were in serious condition, including 123 who were intubated. The death toll stood at 2.744.

Jerusalem was reported on Friday to have 1,165 active cases - 673 in the last week. Nazareth also saw a spike in cases: 243 in the last week out of 398 active cases.

