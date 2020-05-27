The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

AstraZeneca tests diabetes drug for COVID-19 despite risk seen by doctors

The trial of 900 hospitalized patients, dubbed DARE-19, will test Farxiga against a placebo with results expected by December. The international study began in April.

By REUTERS  
MAY 27, 2020 22:04
The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on a medication package in a pharmacy in London April 28, 2014 (photo credit: STEFAN WERMUTH/REUTERS)
The logo of AstraZeneca is seen on a medication package in a pharmacy in London April 28, 2014
(photo credit: STEFAN WERMUTH/REUTERS)
AstraZeneca Plc is testing one of its diabetes drugs as a treatment for COVID-19, even as doctors are advising diabetes patients infected by the coronavirus to stop taking the medicine and others like it because of a potentially dangerous side effect.
Dapagliflozin, sold under the brand name Farxiga, belongs to a class of widely prescribed diabetes medicines known as SGLT2 inhibitors, which help control blood glucose levels by increasing the amount of sugar excreted through urine.
The drug also has been shown to reduce the risk of death and hospitalization from heart failure and slow progression of kidney failure. The study will test whether its protective effects extend to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that can lead to heart and kidney complications.
The trial of 900 hospitalized patients, dubbed DARE-19, will test Farxiga against a placebo with results expected by December. The international study began in April.
"While we don't fully understand the mechanisms of how these medications protect the heart and kidneys, we know that they do," said Dr. Mikhail Kosiborod, a cardiologist at Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City who is leading the COVID-19 trial.
"We know that they do that in patient populations that have cardio metabolic disease - exactly the same patient population that are at such high risk in the setting of COVID-19," he added.
If successful, doctors will have to weigh the benefits to COVID-19 patients against the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis, a type of blood poisoning that can lead to coma or death that has been linked to SGLT2 inhibitors.
Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir is the only treatment that has demonstrated benefit for COVID-19 patients in a large, placebo-controlled trial. Drugmakers are testing dozens of additional therapies to help mitigate a pandemic that has killed more than 350,000 people worldwide.
'SOMETHING WE CAN PREVENT'
Although rare, diabetic ketoacidosis is more likely to occur during a serious illness. That puts COVID-19 patients who regularly take the drug at a higher risk.
Nearly 30% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 had diabetes, according to a study posted on April 17 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As a result, many doctors are taking diabetes patients off that class of medications out of an abundance of caution during the pandemic.
"I've already seen a patient with type 2 diabetes on one of these drugs develop ketoacidosis with a COVID-19 infection," said Dr. Anne Peters, director of the clinical diabetes program at the University of Southern California. She is advising patients who test positive to stop taking the drugs to reduce the risk of ketoacidosis. "It’s something that we can prevent if people know about it."
The other SGLT2s are Johnson & Johnson's Invokana and Jardiance, sold by Eli Lilly and Co and Boehringer Ingelheim.
Dr. Robert Eckel, president of medicine and science at the American Diabetes Association, said the organization has not made a formal recommendation. But he and other specialists on ADA webinars "have recommended against the use of SGLT2 inhibitors in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 infection."
AstraZeneca, which is also testing a high-profile vaccine to prevent infection by the coronavirus with the University of Oxford, said "there currently isn't data on the use of dapagliflozin in patients being treated for COVID-19." The DARE-19 trial will determine if there are benefits, the British drugmaker said.
Farxiga earlier this month won additional U.S. approval to treat a common type of heart failure, even for those without diabetes, after studies showed it reduced the risk of death and hospitalizations.
The new study will test whether the drug reduces the risk of death and complications among COVID-19 patients.
Patients with type 2 diabetes will be allowed to enroll as long as they have not had a recent episode of ketoacidosis. They will be closely monitored, Kosiborod said, adding Farxiga should not be used to treat COVID-19 outside a tightly controlled clinical setting.
Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly said in a statement they are "carefully assessing" their products as potential COVID-19 treatments, while noting the Jardiance label warns acute illness heightens the ketoacidosis risk.
J&J said it has no plans to test Invokana for COVID-19.


Tags diabetes Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El As post-Soviet immigration turns 30, what conclusions can be drawn? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by