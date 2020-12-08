The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Augury, the Israeli AI start-up that detects factory errors ahead of time

Augury can “listen” to machines and tell if they are functioning properly and avoid future failures.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 8, 2020 04:54
Augury's founders, Gal Shaul and Saar Yoskovitz
Augury's founders, Gal Shaul and Saar Yoskovitz
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Augury, an Israeli industrial Internet of Things (IIot) company, a leading AI-based Machine Health solution provider, developed sensors and smart devices that monitor machine activity, then upload to the cloud all the information collected about that machine activity that is finally analyzed by an algorithm.
Founded by Gal Shaul and Saar Yoskovitz in 2011, Augury is providing mechanical diagnostics, combining artificial intelligence and IIoT technology to help industrial companies monitor and maintain their machinery in real-time.
Augury has developed a diagnostics system for preventive maintenance of buildings and industrial appliances. It can “listen” to machines and tell if they are functioning properly and avoid future failures.
Since its foundation, the company has already raised $106 million.
The company enjoyed tremendous success during the coronavirus pandemic, as its customers' worldwide production lines - giant companies such as Colgate, Heineken, Danone, as well as Israeli companies such as Tnuva, ICL, and Mekorot - experienced an increasing demand during that time.
“We’ve seen significant and accelerating growth in our business, both before and during the global health crisis,” said Saar Yoskovitz, co-founder and CEO of Augury.
 


