The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Ayelet Shaked: Gov’t mishandled financial crisis associated with COVID-19

“Life is full of crises,” Shaked said, “it’s a matter of how you manage it.”

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
OCTOBER 24, 2020 12:19
Senior Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked speaks at the 'Maariv' Conference. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Senior Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked speaks at the 'Maariv' Conference.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked had nothing good to say about the current government’s handling of the economy during the coronavirus crisis.
Speaking Friday during an online panel about “building financial muscles,” Shaked said that, “Successful countries should not reach a situation where businesses are closed down. I spoke with people who are in the know, and they told me that a vaccination will not be available for at least half a year, and even then, it would take time to deliver it to everybody. We must learn to adapt to living with the novel coronavirus for at least a year.”    
Shaked said that she and MK Naftali Bennett have spent a lot of time speaking with bankers, as well as average citizens in various fields throughout the country. They fear a massive wave of bankruptcy coming soon - and for that, she said she does not only blame COVID-19.
“Life is full of crises,” Shaked said, “it’s a matter of how you manage it.”  
Shaked herself was a businesswoman before she was a politician. She is a trained computer engineer, who described herself during the panel as “rational” and “logical.”
Before entering politics, she worked at Texas Instruments.
“I feel rage at the current government for how it handled this crisis,” she said. “They just gave money, this is not a solution.”
More than 1,000 people joined the online debate, which was moderated by Gil Orly, considered one of the country’s top financial gurus. 
“The financial crisis is not going anywhere,” he echoed Shaked.”One-third of this country’s public has maxed out their credit. The worst is still ahead of us.”
Shaked said she hoped to eventually be reelected into a leadership position and “help my country” out of this crisis.
“Israel could always display solidarity in times of crisis,” she said. “I hope we can be one nation in that manner of mutual aid once more.”     


Tags finance ayelet shaked COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It is time for the Knesset to put the House in order By JPOST EDITORIAL
When America sneezes, does Israel still get pneumonia? By YAAKOV KATZ
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry By OMER YANKELEVICH
Ehud Olmert The Chicago Seven in Jerusalem By EHUD OLMERT
Remembering Rabin, as the 25th anniversary of his assassination approaches By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
2 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
3 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Biden won't isolate after flying with positive COVID-19 patient
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about the economy and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a campaign stop at UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) Local 951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., October 2, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by