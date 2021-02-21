The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Back to life: Health Ministry launches campaign to encourage vaccination

Passport holders will be able to go out to restaurants with friends again, go to the gym, attend rock concerts and "sing along with every word," as well as go to cinemas and theaters.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 18:31
Israelis sit down to eat with friends at a restaurant in an ad campaign by the Health Ministry to encourage vaccination for COVID-19. (photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
The Health Ministry released a video on Sunday as part of a new campaign to encourage Israelis to receive their "green passport" - a certificate issued by the Health Ministry which allows people to attend events that feature mass gatherings.
The green passport indicates that you are either fully vaccinated from COVID-19, or have been confirmed as having recovered from the disease in the last three months.
The campaign emphasizes all the activities people will finally be able to return to safely after a long year of uncertainty and fear of infection due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"With the green passport, the doors simply open in front of you," the ad says in its opening, adding that passport holders will be able to go out to restaurants with friends again, go to the gym, attend concerts and "sing along with every word," as well as go to cinemas and theaters.
"It would be a shame to wait and watch all the doors from far, far away," the ad concludes.
The green passport is available for download from the Health Ministry's Traffic Light app, for anyone who holds either a certificate of recovery or a certificate of vaccination.


