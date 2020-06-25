The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ban on foreign entry to Israel extended through Aug. 1

“Passengers from all countries who are not Israeli citizens or residents are not permitted to enter the State of Israel," a letter read.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 25, 2020 14:55
An Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines plane is seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
An Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines plane is seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
The ban on entry of foreigners into Israel has been extended until at least August 1, a spokesperson for the Airports Authority confirmed. 
The airlines were updated on Thursday via a letter from the authority. The statement read, “Passengers from all countries who are not Israeli citizens or residents are not permitted to enter the State of Israel, including transit flights, other than passengers who have a designated permit from the Population and Immigration Authority."
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Jerusalem. During the visit, Netanyahu said Israel was looking to open up to Greek and Cypriot visitors starting August 1. However, since that date, the infection rate in Israel has surged.
Foreign entry into Israel has been prohibited with few exceptions since mid-March as the coronavirus spread across the state and the world. The Interior Ministry updated the list of exceptions earlier this month. It includes first-degree relatives entering Israel for weddings and funerals or other special occasions, as well as some foreign workers and some students.
Anyone who enters Israel from abroad must enter 14 days of quarantine. 
Although the  Airports Authority and Ben-Gurion Airport have completed all preparations to achieve the “Blue Ribbon” required by the Health Ministry to resume flights, the ministry has procrastinated in taking any action to open Israel’s skies, people familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post. 


