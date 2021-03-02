The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BGU develops easy, cheap test to identify UK, South African COVID variants

The new method successfully completed a pilot program in 14 cities around Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 2, 2021 10:56
Ben-Gurion University has developed a rapid and cost-effective test to identify the UK and South African variants of the novel coronavirus, reducing the time needed to determine if an infection is caused by a variant to a matter of hours.
The current method for testing for variants involves sequencing the entire virus genome, which is expensive and time consuming.
The new method uses two RT-qPCR rapid tests based on gene deletion that differentiates the variants from the original strain. The tests successfully detected the British variant in sewage samples from Beersheba.
"My lab has been working hard throughout this pandemic to provide early warning and detection tools. Our detection system of corona in wastewater successfully completed a pilot program in 14 cities around Israel," said Prof. Ariel Kushmaro, who supervised the development of the new method. "We continue to refine our research in service to humankind."
The method was developed by Dr. Karin Yaniv and Dr. Eden Ozer. Kushmaro and Yaniv are members of the Environmental Biotechnology Lab and the Avram and Stella Goldstein-Goren Goren Department of Biotechnology Engineering at the university. Ozer is a member of the Department of Life Sciences.


