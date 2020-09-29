The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

BGU develops wearable advanced warning system for epileptic seizures

The device can generate an advanced warning for the wearer by predicting an oncoming seizure about an hour before it even starts.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 14:26
Dr. Oren Shriki, the Department of Cognitive and Brain Sciences at Ben-Gurion University (photo credit: DANI MACHLIS/BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)
Dr. Oren Shriki, the Department of Cognitive and Brain Sciences at Ben-Gurion University
(photo credit: DANI MACHLIS/BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)
Researchers at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) have developed a wearable device that can predict upcoming epileptic fits for those prone to seizures.
The device can generate an advanced warning for the wearer by predicting an oncoming seizure about an hour before it even starts.
BGU has licensed its innovative technology to NeuroHelp so that they may advance the technology further, eventually commercializing it. Neurohelp is an Israeli start-up founded by BGN Technologies, incubated within BGU's Oazis accelerator.
In the US alone, at least 3.4 million adults and children are living with epilepsy, and rates of new diagnoses are rising, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to BGU's research, around 30% of patients do not properly respond to drugs used to control epilepsy and therefore live not knowing when their next seizure might be. BGU hopes the wearable device will be a viable solution to help improve their quality of life and reduce risk of injury.
"Epilepsy that is not adequately controlled by medication is prevalent, amounting up to 30% of epilepsy cases, and therefore an accurate, easy to use seizure predicting device is a highly necessary, unmet medical need," said chairperson of NeuroHelp Dr. Hadar Ron.
"Current seizure alert devices can detect seizures while they are happening, and most of them depend on changes in movement, such as muscle spasms or falls," Ron said. 'Epiness is unique in that it can predict an upcoming seizure and allow the patients and their caretakers to take precautionary actions and prevent injuries."
Epiness uses "EEG-based monitoring of brain activity together with proprietary machine-learning algorithms" to predict oncoming seizures without the need for exorbitant amounts of EEG electrodes, by optimizing electrode placement along the scalp.
The "machine-learning algorithms are designed to filter noise that is not related to brain activity, extract informative measures of the underlying brain dynamics, and distinguish between brain activity before an expected epileptic seizure and brain activity when a seizure is not expected to occur," BGU further explained.
Current seizure prediction devices can alert a seizure in real time, but BGU's solution is the first to give an hour of advanced warning.
"Epileptic seizures expose epilepsy patients to various preventable hazards, including falls, burns and other injuries," said Department of Cognitive and Brain Sciences at BGU and NeuroHelp's scientific founder Dr. Oren Shriki, who led the research at BGU. "Unfortunately, currently there are no seizure-predicting devices that can alert patients and allow them to prepare for upcoming seizures.
"We are therefore very excited that the machine-learning algorithms that we developed enable accurate prediction of impending seizures up to one hour prior to their occurrence," Shriki added. "Since we have also shown that our algorithms enable a significant reduction in the number of necessary EEG electrodes, the device we are developing is both accurate and user friendly. We are currently developing a prototype that will be assessed in clinical trials later this year."
The device's algorithm was tested and developed using a large data set of EGG data from those who suffer from epilepsy.
"The patient data were divided into short segments that were either preictal [pre-seizure] or inter-ictal. Several machine learning algorithms with differing complexities were trained on pre-allocated training data (comprising 80% of the initial EEG data), and their prediction performance as well as electrode-dependent performance was assessed on the remaining 20% of the data," BGU explained. "The algorithm with the best prediction performance reached a 97% level of accuracy, with near optimal performance maintained (95%) even with relatively few electrodes."


Tags Negev health science Ben Gurion University
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo AOC's decision to withdraw from Rabin memorial is 'fake justice' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s modern Yom Kippur debacle By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by