The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

BGU scientists manipulate cow microbiomes for the first time

The implication of this research, which was published in the academic journal Nature Communications, is significant, as it could potentially allow scientists to prevent cows from emitting methane.

By AARON REICH  
MAY 15, 2020 09:15
Cow illustrative (photo credit: KIM HANSEN/WIKIPEDIA)
Cow illustrative
(photo credit: KIM HANSEN/WIKIPEDIA)
A team of researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev made a major breakthrough by successfully manipulating a cow's microbiome for the first time.
Micobiomes, which are essentially an aggregate of all microbes that reside on or within the body, are still scientifically unexplored, but they are known to have a significant impact on the physical systems of humans and animals.
The team, led by Prof. Itzhak Mizrahi, had been running an experiment for three years with 50 cows divided into two groups. The first group saw cows give birth naturally, while the second had the cows only give birth through C-sections. The team noticed that this small difference caused the microbiomes to develop and evolve differently – as microbes are first introduced to the body at birth and soon produce a unique and evolving microbiome. These findings allowed Mizrahi's team and University of California, Los Angeles's Prof. Eran Halperin's team to develop an algorithm to predict microbiome development.
The implication of this research, which was published in the academic journal Nature Communications, is significant, as it could potentially allow scientists to prevent cows from emitting methane.
Methane emitted by cows is one of the most serious greenhouse gasses, and has a very harmful effect on the environment.
The significance of this is reflected in Mizrahi's work, which has seen him investigate microbiomes in different species to help stem climate change as well as prepare for a world shaped by it.
“Now that we know we can influence the microbiome development, we can use this knowledge to modulate microbiome composition to lower the environmental impact of cows on our planet by guiding them to our desired outcomes,” Mizrahi said in a statement.
In addition to cows, Mizrahi has also studied the microbiomes of fish, with the aim of engineering healthier fish. This is especially important, as aquaculture will become the world's major source of seafood as the oceans empty of fish.


Tags climate change global warming Ben Gurion University Cows
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
To the new government: Help heal our nation By YAAKOV KATZ
Parameters of Israeli independence By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Gantz, don’t surrender your principles to Bibi By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum A portrait of viral antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by