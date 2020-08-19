The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Bill Gates: If only 30% of US is vaccinated, COVID-19 could stop

Of all the vaccine candidates in development, Gates believes AstraZeneca is the furthest along in creating an effective vaccine that is "inexpensive and highly dispersable."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 19, 2020 06:41
Bill Gates (photo credit: ARND WIEGMANN / REUTERS)
Bill Gates
(photo credit: ARND WIEGMANN / REUTERS)
If even a minority of the US populace were vaccinated against COVID-19 once it becomes available, it will be enough to slow down the pandemic's spread in the country, Microsoft founder Bill Gates said, Fox News reported on Tuesday.
Speaking to The Economist, Gates took the time to criticize the US response to the coronavirus pandemic, crediting its spread in the country to slow initial testing efforts and the refusal of some Americans to wear masks because Americans "believe in freedom, individual freedom."
However, only 30%-60% of the population actually need to be willingly vaccinated in order for the pandemic to slow and eventually stop, Gates explained. He added that once the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves a vaccine, which it is expected to do sometime in 2021, "it will bring the pandemic to an end."
Of all the vaccine candidates in development, Gates believes AstraZeneca is the furthest along in creating an effective vaccine that is "inexpensive and highly dispersable."
Gates has been heavily invovled in philanthropy efforts with his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and has been heavily involved in support for and investment in medicine and vaccine development. Notably, Gates had predicted back in 2015 that if a global pandemic struck, the world wouldn't be prepared.
Due to his name being linked to many medical and vaccine development efforts as well as his prediction from five years ago, many conspiracy theorists include Gates in their theories about the coronavirus pandemic. One popular theory posits that Gates is tricking the world with his position on vaccines, which are in fact merely a ruse to inject billions of people across the globe with microchips.
Worryingly, a Yahoo/YouGov poll conducted in May found that 44% of Republicans believed the theory, as do 20% of Democrats.


Tags Bill Gates Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo China has proven to be a bad actor. We owe them nothing. By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Ruth Gavison's commitment to liberal nationalism is lasting legacy By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by