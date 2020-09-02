The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Black market drugs used on cats studied as potential coronavirus treatment

Drugs which have been used to treat feline infectious peritonitis are being tested as the possible treatment remedy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 12:04
Cat in the grass (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Cat in the grass
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Two drugs that are typically used on cats and cost thousands of dollars on the black market are currently being studied as potential coronavirus treatments, according to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald on Monday.
The name of the drugs, GS-441524 and GC376, which have been used to treat feline infectious peritonitis, a disease caused by a cat strain of the coronavirus, are being tested as the possible treatment remedy.
Nevertheless, scientists have warned not to take these two drugs or buy them online since they risk buying a low-quality or counterfeit version that can be potentially harmful.
The decision to test the drug as a treatment came after researchers reported in Nature Communications early last week that GC376 inhibited the growth of the precursor virus responsible for coronavirus. According to the report, GS-441524 has been already tested on one patient.
As much of the world continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, cat owners have been desperate to get their hands on the two drugs, including buying from the black market. GS-441524 has been shown to be highly effective for treating feline infectious peritonitis.
Jacqueline Norris, a University of Sydney's professor of veterinary microbiology and infectious diseases, noted that she was aware that Australian cat owner have been attempting to get the drugs from the black market.
"Everyone can see in the literature this is going to be a fantastic drug for a disease that is untreatable," she said.
"I tell people about the papers, I tell them there is an ability to get the drug but it's not legal."
In light of the pandemic, attention has turned to the human market for using these two drugs, which is more lucrative that the pet industry.
Consequently, as chemical formulas were published online, Chinese companies have taken advantage and began manufacturing it you sell to pet owners.


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus lockdown Cats
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UAE-Israel deal could mark a new dawn for relations in the Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Amotz Asa-El Gantz comes of age as a politician by countering Netanyahu's manipulation By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by