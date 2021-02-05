Brain tumor removed through woman's nose in Israeli first

Adi Cohen, noticed a pain in her neck, and when she developed trouble walking, she knew something was wrong. An MRI revealed a growth at the base of her skull that was putting pressure on her brain stem.

New technology allowed doctors to remove the growth with a minimally invasive procedure, without needing to open Cohen's skull. The tumor was removed in its entirety. Cohen's function was not harmed and she was released from the hospital a few days later.

"Adi's growth was located deep in her brain near to the brainstem and the nerves responsible for the most basic actions such as breathing and swallowing," Prof. Rachel Grossman, deputy director of Ichilov's Neurosurgery Department, said. An "Endoscopic endonasal approach allows minimally invasive access to remove brain tumors even when they are deep inside the brain.

"This approach can reduce complications that are involved in such complex surgeries," Grossman went on to say.

"When I heard it was a brain tumor, I was sure it was all over," said Cohen. "With new technology the surgery went incredibly well, I want to thank the doctors who saved my life. I can't find the words to thank them."

