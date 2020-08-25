CEO of Israeli startup named in healthcare magazine's top 25 innovators

Eliran Malki, a co-founder and CEO of Belong.Life , was named among the top 25 innovators of 2020 for its utilization of AI and Machine Learning to create uniquely personalized patient experiences, according to a press release from the company on Monday.

Belong.Life (Belong) also develops social and professional networks for those attempting to manage and navigate treatments , which includes the largest social network for cancer patients. Malki was named in the August 24 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine.

“It is a wonderful honor to be counted among these great innovators. I hope this award will help bring more recognition to the important work Belong is doing to advance research and help navigate difficult conditions and treatments,” said Malki.

“Throughout my life I have looked for ways to improve the way things are done. When we founded Belong, we were caregivers who were frustrated with the cancer treatment journeys experienced by beloved relatives. We found that there were serious shortcomings that needed to be addressed."

"With Belong, patients, medical professionals, researchers, and pharmaceutical executives can better understand what is working and what is not when battling serious diseases. I’m excited to continue building upon our vision and using engagement, AI and data to improve the quality of life and care for patients around the world,” Malki added.

Malki founded the company in 2015 following the loss of a family member to cancer, leading him to make it his goal to improve access to life-saving information for those in similar situations. The original intent of the company was to focus on cancer and its app “Belong- Beating Cancer Together,” which later expanded to acting as the largest cancer social network available.

Since the original app, Belong.Life has expanded to establish “BelongMS” for MS patients, in addition to aiding caregivers and medical professionals. Similarly, the company also developed Belong PEP, and “CoronApp,” the latter of which is a way for countries to update and guide their citizens regarding the coronavirus.

All of the company's apps are free and completely anonymous.

"While healthcare always looks for ways to transform, 2020 required more nimble, innovative adaptations than ever before. As communities hunkered down, providers and other industry members quickly found new ways to care for their patients, and they couldn't be afraid to try something new," said Aurora Aguilar, editor of Modern Healthcare.

"This year's Top 25 Innovators exemplify the best of those transformations. They put quality first and still looked for ways to improve their work during uncertain times. We congratulate the class of 2020," she added.