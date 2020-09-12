The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

China to test nasal spray coronavirus vaccine

Some scientists believe that nasal sprays can be more effective than injections.

By RACHEL WOLF, REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 17:39
George Washington University student Jessica Hirsh is given the H1N1 flu nasal spray vaccine at the Student Health Service clinic in Washington, November 19, 2009 (photo credit: REUTERS/HYUNGWON KANG)
George Washington University student Jessica Hirsh is given the H1N1 flu nasal spray vaccine at the Student Health Service clinic in Washington, November 19, 2009
(photo credit: REUTERS/HYUNGWON KANG)
China approved on Wednesday Phase I human trials for a coronavirus vaccine, the website Bloomberg reported on Friday.  The vaccine was developed by researchers at Xiamen University and Hong Kong University and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co.
Rather than an injection, the vaccine will be administered intranasally and can be used on adults and children, which could make it easier for parents whose kids are afraid of needles.While a nasal spray vaccine may sound unusual, these kinds of vaccines have been done in the past for the flu.
The spray, according to Bloomberg, “contains weakened flu virus that carries the genetic segments of the coronavirus’s spike protein.”
When administered as a nasal spray, the vaccine simulates the way the virus infects humans, stimulating the immune system to respond, Bloomberg reported, citing Science and Technology Daily, a newspaper affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology.
Frances Lund, an immunologist and vaccine developer at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, made the case in an interview with NPR that a nasal spray could be more effective than an injection.
"You still get systemic immunity if you deliver it via the intranasal route, so that doesn't go away, and you add a level of immunity that you don't get with an intramuscular vaccine," Lund told NPR. “And that immunity is local."
The spray is the 10th Chinese candidate to reach the human testing stage, according to Bloomberg. Across the globe, scientists are racing to develop a vaccine for the virus that has nearly halted the entire world.
Sheba Medical Center in Haifa reportedly will be starting human trials with 100 volunteers for a vaccine developed by Israel’s Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) , China’s Xinhua News Agency reported.
In June, IIBR announced its vaccine was successful when tested on hamsters.
IIBR’s vaccine will be given to volunteers as an intramuscular injection and if it is successful, trails will expand to include more volunteers.
AstraZeneca, considered by  many to be a front-runner in vaccine development, had to pause trials, but announced on Saturday that they would resume.
The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine were suspended this week after in a study subject in Britain developed an illness.
"The standard review process triggered a voluntary pause to vaccination across all global trials to allow review of safety data by independent committees, and international regulators," AstraZeneca said.
"The UK committee has concluded its investigations and recommended to the MHRA that trials in the UK are safe to resume."
In total there are approximately 35 vaccine candidates worldwide, Bloomberg reported.
Cody Levine and Idan Zonshine contributed to this report.


Tags Vaccinations Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic shows the importance of planning ahead By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Netanyahu-Gantz government is a failure, pure and simple – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Identity crises, culture clashes and being canceled By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu opposing UAE-US arms deal normalizes lying By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by