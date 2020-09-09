Coming to Israel: Flu vaccine with 24% more efficacy

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The elderly population will be more at risk this winter of deadly infections as both coronavirus and the seasonal flu hit the country. However, for the first time, individuals over the age of 65 will have access to a flu vaccine with four times the effectiveness of a standard vaccine.“I absolutely recommend everyone to get a flu vaccine,” said Prof. Eyal Leshem, director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer. “With coronavirus, you will want something to protect you against hospitalization and needing to visit the emergency room. A flu vaccine is very effective in those terms.”Between 70% and 80% of seasonal flu-related deaths have occurred in people 65 years and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions. Also, 50% to 70% of seasonal flu-related hospitalizations have occurred among people in this age group.Sanofi Pasteur Inc. Fluzone HD should arrive in the country in late September and early October. It is a high dose vaccine that can reduce the incidence of flu by more than 24% compared to the regular vaccine, Leshem confirmed. However, despite the high dose, it is considered safe to use.According to a release, the only potential side effects are redness or swelling at the site of the injection.The vaccine will be free to people over the age of 65 through their health fund.The way it works: The vaccine contains more than four times the hemagglutinin of the regular vaccine given in Israel. Hemagglutinin is an antigenic glycoprotein found on the surface of influenza viruses. It is responsible for binding the virus to the cell that is being infected.Fluzone HD works against four types of flu strains. It was registered in the US last November and in Europe this past April, specifically for use in the elderly population, who are at greater risk of suffering from flu complications. It has been widely distributed in Canada, Australia and Brazil and the US. Some 115 million US adults were vaccinated with a high-dose vaccine last winter, the CDC reported – about 70% of the 65+ population in the US.Most years, around 60% of Israel’s elderly population is vaccinated. Leshem said it is expected that there will be higher demand for flu vaccines, and there might be a shortage in the country.“In previous years, we had a coverage rate that allowed for vaccination for anyone who wanted it,” Leshem said. “This year, if the demand is higher than the supply, we won’t have enough flu shots for everyone.”He said flu vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis and “you really want to get a flu vaccine this year as soon as possible.”