Complicated surgery performed before birth staves off paralysis - NHS

Doctors have been helping babies with spina bifida avoid a life of paralysis with a surgical procedure that occurs before the baby is even born, Sky News reported.Some 32 of these surgeries have been performed, sometimes taking up to 30 doctors to complete, according to the UK's National Health Service. The condition occurs when the spinal cord and back bones fail to form properly, leading to a myriad of issues.According to English health officials, operating on babies during the late second-early third trimester has produced better results for the child than waiting until birth to perform the surgery."As well as fighting a global pandemic the NHS continues to develop and offer these trailblazing services and continues to be there for patients," NHS medical director Prof. Stephen Powis said, according to Sky News.The NHS opened these services to allow surgery volunteers to access the treatment amid the coronavirus pandemic."Our co-ordinator based at UCLH manages referrals from the whole of the UK and devolved nations," said fetal medical expert Professor Anna David, of the University College of London Hospitals. "Patients are then offered surgery either at London or Leuven, based on their geographical location. We are really pleased to offer this joined-up service to smooth the patient journey as much as possible."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}