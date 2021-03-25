Coronavirus anxiety led to poorer diets, weight gain - study

A new study published in the Israel Journal of Health Policy Research examining the connection between anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic and dietary habits has found a general decline in the healthiness of food consumed as well as weight gain as a result of stress levels during the pandemic.

Based on a survey of 3978 respondents, of whom 1895 were from Israel, almost 60% indicated that their diet prior to the pandemic was healthier than their current diet. Similarly, some 25% of respondents also noted that they gained weight during the pandemic.

In terms of anxiety, 37% said they suffered from at least mild anxiety, while 10% reported moderate to high anxiety from the pandemic.

Besides Israeli respondents, the survey was also translated into English, Arabic, Spanish, French, Italian and Russian.

Upon the results of the survey, the researchers, Vered Kaufman-Shriqui, Daniela Abigail Navarro,Olga Raz and Mona Boaz, all stemming from Ariel University, recommended increased surveillance of the health and psychological effects of outbreaks on overall preparedness.

