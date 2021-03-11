The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus: Aspirin may help prevent infection, Israeli study shows

"This observation of the possible beneficial effect of low doses of aspirin on COVID-19 infection is preliminary but seems very promising," Prof. Eli Magen from the Barzilai Medical Center said.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 11, 2021 12:27
Pills (photo credit: INGIMAGE / ASAP)
Pills
(photo credit: INGIMAGE / ASAP)
The use of aspirin might help prevent individuals from getting infected with the coronavirus and shorten the duration of the disease, a study conducted by a joint team from Leumit Health Services, Bar-Ilan University and Barzilai Medical Center has shown.
The study, whose findings were published in the FEBS Journal of the Federationof European Biochemical Societies, analyzed data from some 10,000 Israelis who were tested for COVID-19 between February 1 and June 30, 2020.
The researchers compared information regarding individuals who regularly take a low dose of aspirin as a medication to prevent and treat cardiovascular diseases and those who don’t.
They found that the former group was 29% less likely to get infected with the virus than the latter.
"This observation of the possible beneficial effect of low doses of aspirin on COVID-19 infection is preliminary but seems very promising," Prof. Eli Magen from the Barzilai Medical Center, who led the study, said in a press release.
Medications based on acetylsalicylic acid – aspirin’s essential component – are used to reduce pain, fever and inflammation and have been known since ancient times. The name was invented by the pharmaceutical company Bayer at the end of the 19th century. Aspirin is one of the most popular drugs in the world.
Aware of its established positive influence on the immune system in the fight against some viral infections, the team decided to explore the possible effect of its properties against COVID-19.
The researchers also observed that those who took aspirin and did contract the disease recovered on average two or three days faster than individuals who did not, depending on pre-existing conditions. In addition, the time it took these patients to test negative for the virus after testing positive was significantly lower.
The physicians emphasized that they intend to continue exploring this issue.
“The present study sought to better understand the potential favorable effects of aspirin in aiding the human immune system to battle COVID-19. We intend to investigate a larger cohort of patients and in randomized clinical trials,” according to Dr. Milana Frenkel-Morgenstern of the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine of Bar-Ilan University.


Tags Coronavirus research Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel has a lot of children. Is this a problem and what should we do?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Why did Nitzan Horowitz encourage ICC's targeting of Israel? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Hen Mazzig

Finding unity in the diversity of global Jewry - opinion

 By HEN MAZZIG
Nadav Tamir

Coronavirus: Israel must vaccinate our Palestinian neighbors - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by